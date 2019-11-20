NIEPMD Chennai Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor and Clinical Assistant Posts on niepmd.tn.nic.in

NIEPMD Chennai Recruitment 2019

NIEPMD, Chennai, has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor, and Clinical Assistant. The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format within 21 days from the advertisement published in the employment news.

Important date:

Closing date of the application – 7th December 2019.

Vacancy details:

Assistant Professor – 1.

Assistant Professor (Clinical Psychology) – 1.

Clinical Assistant (Developmental Therapist) – 1.

Short Job Summary:

Educational qualification:

Assistant Professor – the candidate must have completed MBBS degree and PG/diploma in PMR recognized by Medical Council of India/RCI with minimum of 5 years experience in teaching or research in related fields. The candidates should have registered with Medical Council of India.

Assistant Professor (Clinical Psychology) – the candidate should have completed Phil. Degree in clinical or Rehabilitation Psychology with at least 5 years experience in teaching or research in related fields. The candidate should have registered with RCI.

Clinical Assistant (Developmental Therapist) – BRS (MR)/BMR/BRT/PGDEI/PGDDT/Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Rehabilitation science or equivalent degree t experience and 2 years of relevant experience.

Pay Scale:

The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post will get a salary of the following- Rs. 60000/- per month assistant professor, Rs. 55000/- per month for assistant professor (clinical psychology) and Rs. 32000/- monthly for clinical assistant (developmental therapist).

How to apply:

The interested candidates have to send the duly filled application along with the self-attested copies of educational, professional and additional qualifications to the D\

Director, NIEPMD (National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities), East Coast Road, Muttukadu, Kovalam (PO), Chennai, Tamil Nadu – 603112 on or before 7th December 2019.

