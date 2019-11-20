Kerala PSC LDC 2020 Notification Released on keralapsc.gov.in, Last date to apply is 18th Dec

Kerala PSC LDC 2020 Notification

KPSC (Kerala Public Service Commission) has released the much-awaited LDC (Lower Division Clerk) recruitment notification. LDC 2020 recruitment is category number 207/2019. The extraordinary gazette dated 15th November 2019 is now published, consisting of recruitment to CAT 189/2019 to 276/2019.

With one-time registration completed the candidates can fill the application form of LDC exam 2020 through the online modes that appear in the candidate’s profile. Kerala PSC LDC 2020 exam shall seek to fill vacancies of lower division clerks in various departments. The pay scale for the LDC position shall be Rs. 19000/- to Rs. 43600/-.

The notification stated that there will be district-wise vacancies for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod. The total vacancies are not estimated yet.

How to apply:

Visit the official website, https://www.keralapsc.gov.in/home-2 .

Do the one-time registration in which the candidates have to enter the name, DOB, gender, father’s name, mother’s name, religion, mobile number, email id, user id, and password.

After this, log in and fill the personal details, identification marks, etc, in the application.

Upload the scanned copy of photograph and signature in the LDC application form 2020.

Click on the submit button.

The candidates for the LDC post will be selected based on the competitive exams that will be of SSLC Standard. SSLC passed students are invited to apply for the exam. The age limit of the candidate should be 18 years to 36 years of age that is born on 2nd January 1983 and 1st January 2001.

The commission will publish the time, date of the exam in due course of time. The candidates need to confirm the interest in appearing for the exams and then the candidates will be issued hall tickets.

