BRITISH COUNCIL Notification: £3,000 Scholarship Offers to Students to Study Abroad, Check Eligibility and How to Apply

The British Council has released notification calling out applicants to apply for the scholarship in order to study abroad. The scholarship amount to be given by the council is worth £3,000 so that the students can pursue their studies abroad.

The British Council was founded by the British Government in 1943, and this organization provides opportunities to the international cultural and educational opportunities for students so that they get the opportunity to avail a scholarship worth £3,000 of tuition fee for the Autumn/ Winter session.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR SCHOLARSHIP

The student should be of 18 years or above

The student should be a citizen of the country they are applying from

The student should have taken IELTS with British Council between January 2019 and February 2020

The student should have an overall IELTS band score of 5 or above

The student should be applying for a first-year under/graduate degree in Fall 2020/Spring 2021

The student should be applying to an institution that requires IELTS as part of its admission process

REQUIREMENTS

The organization expects the students to write a personal statement of 500 words which gives them a chance to pen down their story which is a crucial part in the selection process. This personal statement should include the reasons regarding your interest for applying for this scholarship. It should also include how your studies will make a difference in your life and that of others

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested student should visit this link ieltsprize.takeielts.britishcouncil.org

After visiting this link, the candidates need to click on ‘Apply Now.’

After this, the candidates need to sign up and then start filling up the scholarship application form

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR APPLYING FOR THE SCHOLARSHIP

IELTS Test Report Form Recent passport size photograph Passport or identification document proving your permanent residency in one of the eligible countries. Special requirements certificate (if applicable)

ABOUT THE BRITISH COUNCIL

The British Council is an International Council that is in the UK and it aims for building up cultural relations and providing educational opportunities. The council works with over 100 countries in the fields of arts and culture, English language, education and civil society.

In 2018 the Council reached over 80 million people directly and 791 million people overall including online, broadcasts and publications.

The Council has always contributed positively to the countries they have worked within various ways. They have changed lives by providing opportunities and building connections and engendering trust.

The British Council was founded in 1934 they were a charity organization that was governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. Because of this, the council also receives a 15% f funding from the UK Government.

BRITISH COUNCIL Notification: £3,000 Scholarship Offers to Students to Study Abroad, Check Eligibility and How to Apply

