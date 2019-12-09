UGC NET 2019 December Answer Keys to be Released Latest by Tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Steps to Calculate the Marks here

UGC NET 2019 December Answer Keys

The UGC NET 2019 December Answer Keys will soon get released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. It is been expected that the answer keys will be releasing by today or tomorrow as per the past trends.

Candidates appeared in UGC NET 2019 exam can download the answer key once released on the official website. The answer will help the candidates to tally their response and estimate the results to be obtained by them.

The UGC NET 2019 result would be calculated only on the basis of the final answer keys. So, candidates can raise their objection if required against the answer keys. Final answer key and results will be declared after the objection raising is being done.

The official website to download the answer key once released id, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2019 Result calculation Process:

To be eligible for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidates must have got at least 40% aggregate marks/ 35% aggregate marks in both papers for General/ Reserved category respectively.

A total of 6% of the total number of candidates who have appeared in both the papers would be ‘qualified’.

Only 65000 candidates will be qualified as 10.54 lakh candidates had applied for the examination.

The slots will be calculated and given as per the categories of the candidates.

Qualification marks is number of candidates belonging to Category who secure at least 40% or 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for that category for ‘particular subject’ (x) Total slots derived for that category (÷) Total number of candidates belonging to category over all subjects who secure at least 40% or 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together.

Normalized score would be calculated for deriving at the cut off if the examination for a particular subject is conducted in multiple slots

The result will be releasing by 31st December 2019. Keep focusing on the official website for further updates.

