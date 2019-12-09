Heart of SIMSR – Student Driven Culture

What do you look for, while selecting a b-school? Most of us focus primarily on rigorous academics, pedagogy, alumni, case study competitions, live projects, networking and a good placement. However, there is one major factor which most students miss out, i.e., ‘Student Driven Culture’ – a campus where students are at the helm of all major activities. I still remember, while going through my list of potential colleges, SIMSR ticked through all these checkboxes, but one thing that spoke volumes was its ‘Student Driven Culture’. It looked impressive, but little did I know that being in an environment like this would be so rewarding and invaluable.

SIMSR is an institute entirely managed by student bodies as far as various activities taking place in the campus are concerned. It consists of over 30 committees spread across various functions of college. Right from a small event to Annual Fest, from admissions to the placements, everything is done and managed by the students.

Core Committees

Admission Committee | Placement Committee

Alumni Committee | Student Council

Public Relations Committee | Guest Lecture Committee

Subject/Area Specific Committees

Enactus Somaiya Social Cell | Interface (Marketing)

Finstreet (Finance) | Retail Lab (Retail Marketing)

Cii Yi | FORSE (Operations)

Humanist (HR) | Acumen (Quiz and Competitions)

Pathfinder Entrepreneurship Cell | Quantinuum (Analytics)

Committees Focused at Professional Growth of Students

Consultancy@SIMSR | ToastMasters Club

International Business Society@SIMSR | Aspire Club

Committees Focused at Cultural Development of Students

Students’ Activity Forum | Sports Committee

Gita Club | Women’s Development Cell

SIMSR Talkies | Mauj Band | Photography Club

All these committees give you an opportunity to take up leadership roles which further enhances networking as well as building your interpersonal skills for a holistic growth of students. This is an awesome way to get your feet wet in the world of business and give you a glimpse of corporate culture.

Working in a student driven culture here at SIMSR is nothing less than working on a Live project. I feel happy that I chose SIMSR and got to experience this wow culture.

For more on what’s in store at SIMSR, please don’t forget to follow our official Life Group here.

