WB SET 2019 Admit Card Released Today on wbcsconline.in, Steps to Download here

WB SET 2019 Admit Card

The admit card for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) has been released by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC). Candidates applied for this WB SET exam can download their admit card from the official website.

The WB SET 2019 is being held by the commission for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in the colleges or the universities of West Bengal. The WB SET 2019 is scheduled to be held on 19th of January 2020.

The WB SET 2019 admit card will contain all the exam related details like exam date, time and venue. Candidates are requested to download the WB SET admit card 2019 and carry it to the exam centre along with any one of the photo ID proof.

The official website to get details on the WB SET 2019 exam and download the admit card is www.wbcsconline.in . Candidates must go through the below written steps to download the WB SET 2019 admit card.

Steps to download WB SET 2019 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of WBCSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “WB SET 2019 Admit Card” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the admit card.

Check and download the WB SET 2019 admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for further reference.

The direct link to download the SET 2019 admit card is here, WB SET 2019 Admit Card – Direct Link.

Candidates must report to the official in case of any discrepancy found in the details mentioned on the admit card.

The corrected admit card along with the self-attestation must be submitted at the exam hall for the verification purpose.

For more info, candidates must keep visiting the official web page of West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC).

