CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Final Answer Key Released on csirnet.nta.nic.in; and Check Expected Cut off
CSIR UGC NET December 2019 has been conducted by the National Testing Agency. NTA released the final answer key not for CSIR UGC NET 2019 December exam. Candidates can find the answer key released on the official website of NTA.
The CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam was held across the country in various exam centre on 15th December 2019.
The exam got postponed for 7,772 candidates who were to appear from 24 Centres located in the States of Assam – Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar & Tezpur and Meghalaya (Shillong).
The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the CSIR UGC NET 2019 Dec Final Answer Key is https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ .
CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Minimum Category wise Percentage:
|Minimum Category wise Percentage for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam
|Category
|Minimum Percentage
|General, EWS & OBC
|33%
|SC, ST and PwD
|25%
CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Expected Cut off Percentage:
|CSIR UGC NET December 2019 – Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff
|Subject
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|PwD
|Chemical
Science
|45%-50%
|35%-40%
|40%-45%
|30%-35%
|25%-30%
|25%-27%
|Earth
Science
|55%-60%
|40%-45%
|50%-55%
|40%-45%
|35%-40%
|25%-30%
|Life Science
|50%-55%
|30%-35%
|40%-45%
|35%-40%
|30%-35%
|25%-27%
|Mathematical
Science
|55%-60%
|45%-50%
|45%-50%
|35%-40%
|30%-35%
|25%-30%
|Physical
Science
|35%-40%
|30%-35%
|30%-35%
|25%-30%
|25%-27%
|25%-27%
|CSIR UGC NET December 2019 – Lectureship (NET) Expected Cut off
|Subject
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|PwD
|Chemical
Science
|40%-45%
|30%-35%
|35%-40%
|30%-35%
|25%-27%
|25%-27%
|Earth
Science
|50%-55%
|35%-40%
|45%-50%
|35%-40%
|35%-40%
|25%-27%
|Life Science
|45%-50%
|30%-35%
|35%-40%
|30%-35%
|25%-30%
|25%-27%
|Mathematical
Science
|50%-55%
|40%-45%
|40%-45%
|30%-35%
|25%-30%
|25%-27%
|Physical
Science
|35%-40%
|30%-35%
|30%-35%
|25%-27%
|25%-27%
|25%-27%
The result of the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam will be uploaded on the official website on 31st December 2019 as per the latest notification.
Also read, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis.