CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Final Answer Key Released on csirnet.nta.nic.in; and Check Expected Cut off

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 has been conducted by the National Testing Agency. NTA released the final answer key not for CSIR UGC NET 2019 December exam. Candidates can find the answer key released on the official website of NTA.

The CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam was held across the country in various exam centre on 15th December 2019.

The exam got postponed for 7,772 candidates who were to appear from 24 Centres located in the States of Assam – Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar & Tezpur and Meghalaya (Shillong).

The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the CSIR UGC NET 2019 Dec Final Answer Key is https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ .

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Minimum Category wise Percentage:

Minimum Category wise Percentage for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Category Minimum Percentage General, EWS & OBC 33% SC, ST and PwD 25%

CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Expected Cut off Percentage:

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 – Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 45%-50% 35%-40% 40%-45% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27% Earth Science 55%-60% 40%-45% 50%-55% 40%-45% 35%-40% 25%-30% Life Science 50%-55% 30%-35% 40%-45% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-27% Mathematical Science 55%-60% 45%-50% 45%-50% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-30% Physical Science 35%-40% 30%-35% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27% 25%-27% CSIR UGC NET December 2019 – Lectureship (NET) Expected Cut off Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 40%-45% 30%-35% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-27% 25%-27% Earth Science 50%-55% 35%-40% 45%-50% 35%-40% 35%-40% 25%-27% Life Science 45%-50% 30%-35% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27% Mathematical Science 50%-55% 40%-45% 40%-45% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27% Physical Science 35%-40% 30%-35% 30%-35% 25%-27% 25%-27% 25%-27%

The result of the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam will be uploaded on the official website on 31st December 2019 as per the latest notification.

