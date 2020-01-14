HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Final Answer Key Released on csirnet.nta.nic.in; and Check Expected Cut off

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam: Candidates can download the Final Answer Key Released on csirnet.nta.nic.in; and also check Expected Cut off in this article.

    CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Final Answer Key

    CSIR UGC NET December 2019 has been conducted by the National Testing Agency. NTA released the final answer key not for CSIR UGC NET 2019 December exam. Candidates can find the answer key released on the official website of NTA.

    The CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam was held across the country in various exam centre on 15th December 2019.

    The exam got postponed for 7,772 candidates who were to appear from 24 Centres located in the States of Assam – Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar & Tezpur and Meghalaya (Shillong).

    The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the CSIR UGC NET 2019 Dec Final Answer Key is https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ .

    CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Minimum Category wise Percentage:

    Category Minimum Percentage
    General, EWS & OBC 33%
    SC, ST and PwD 25%

    CSIR UGC NET DECEMBER 2019 Expected Cut off Percentage:

    CSIR UGC NET December 2019 – Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff
    Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD
    Chemical

    Science

    		 45%-50% 35%-40% 40%-45% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27%
    Earth

    Science

    		 55%-60% 40%-45% 50%-55% 40%-45% 35%-40% 25%-30%
    Life Science 50%-55% 30%-35% 40%-45% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-27%
    Mathematical

    Science

    		 55%-60% 45%-50% 45%-50% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-30%
    Physical

    Science

    		 35%-40% 30%-35% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27% 25%-27%
    CSIR UGC NET December 2019 – Lectureship (NET) Expected Cut off
    Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD
    Chemical

    Science

    		 40%-45% 30%-35% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-27% 25%-27%
    Earth

    Science

    		 50%-55% 35%-40% 45%-50% 35%-40% 35%-40% 25%-27%
    Life Science 45%-50% 30%-35% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27%
    Mathematical

    Science

    		 50%-55% 40%-45% 40%-45% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27%
    Physical

    Science

    		 35%-40% 30%-35% 30%-35% 25%-27% 25%-27% 25%-27%

    The result of the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam will be uploaded on the official website on 31st December 2019 as per the latest notification.

    Also read, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis.

