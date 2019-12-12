HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020TSPSC 2019 Articles
    • TSPSC Health Asst 2nd Spell Certification Verification List 2019 Out on tspsc.gov.in; CV on 13th Dec

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    TSPSC Health Asst 2nd Spell Certification Verification List 2019: Candidates can download the CV list released on tspsc.gov.in.

    TSPSC Health Asst 2nd Spell Certification Verification List 2019

    The Notification has been passed by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the Health Assistant 2nd Spell CV List on its official website. The enthusiastic candidates can apply for the same. Those candidates who have to appear for the Certificate Verification round for Health Assistant posts can check the lists and CV schedule available on the official website of the commission.

    The Verification of Certificates is recorded on 13 December 2019 from 10:30 AM at the venue-TSPSC Office, Prathibha Bhavan, M.J.Road, Nampally, Hyderabad.

    Important Dates-

    Particulars Dates
    ·         Verification of Certificates – ·         13 December 2019

    As per the short notification released by the TSPSC, the candidates who have qualified for Certificate Verification are required to present checklist and attestation forms in Original duly filled by the candidate. Aspirants can check the short notification link for details of the document and other forms.

    The Telangana State Public Service Commission – TSPSC had initially issued the notification for Health Assistant posts in Municipal Administration and also the Urban Development Department Notification under the notification No.20/2018 respectively.

    How to Download?

    • Go and visit the official website of TSPSC- www.tspsc.gov.in .
    • Then select on what’s New section on the main page.
    • Then go and tab on the link-2nd spell certificate verification to the post of Health Assistant in Municipal Administration and the Urban Development Department Notification No.20/2018- given on the main page.
    • Then download the Result and also miss to take a printout of the same.

    Candidates are recommended to check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for the ongoing updates regarding the Health Assistant recruitment in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Notification under the notification No.20/2018. For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

    Also read, TSPSC Senior Steno Admit Card 2019.

