Traverse on the Best Path: MMS at MET Mumbai

Linearity in terms of choices most often restricts one’s abilities and hampers future prospects. Honing one’s Management skills compels students to sway from this linearity and adopt a multidimensional approach to learning and thereby getting a holistic enhancement of one’s personality. There is a range of courses available for students to hone their personalities and accelerate their careers. Among these courses, the Master of Management Studies remains highly prominent and offers lucrative options to the aspirants to excel in their career journey. This course is rigorous in approach and opens up a wide horizon for the students aspiring to enter the world of corporate.

What is MMS

MMS is one of the highly prominent degrees equivalent to an MBA, which warrants the students with the exact career path that one can carve after the completion of graduation. For students who envision a career in management, it is one of the best degrees. Being a postgraduate program, the MMS degree advances the existing skills of the students and hones them to become industry-ready professionals. The graduates of MMS can solve manifold management and business-related problems.

Why MMS

A degree in MMS helps students to enhance their latent planning, communication, and supervision skills. Being equivalent to an MBA degree, it opens up similar prospects for the students. This degree adopts a semester-wise approach and is open to students from varied streams like humanities, commerce, science, management, liberal arts, etc. The end goal of the program remains to hone the best management skills of the students.

Advantages of MMS

Offering a holistic approach for the dissemination of knowledge, there are varied advantages of opting for an MMS degree. Some of these advantages are:

MMS degree facilitates students with skills that make their career in the realm of corporate a lucrative one.

The degree also strengthens the students’ aptitude in domains like business management, marketing, talent acquisition, enhancing employee efficiency, etc.

Internship experience through the MMS program offers an integrated real-time experience of the industry.

The MMS degree strengthens the students’ theoretical base, whereas, also strengthens the practical knowledge.

MET’s MMS Program

The MET Institute of Management, Mumbai offers a comprehensive postgraduate degree program, Master in Management Studies (MMS). It is a two-year full-time program affiliated with the University of Mumbai and approved by the Directorate of Technical Education and the All India Council for Technical Education. Under this course, students go under rigorous training that makes them adept for the corporate environment.

MET has been consistently ranked among the top contenders in the leading B-schools of India. It is ranked 4th best B-School in Mumbai and 14th Best B-school in the West Zone in the Times B-School Survey 2021. MET is also recognized as the best education brand by The Economic Times.

MET curriculum integrates varied pedagogical means that offer students an immersive approach to management education. Students get an opportunity to take part in live projects, case studies, role-play draft research papers, and carry out other such immersive techniques. The expert set of faculty onboard helps the students to not only excel in studies but also ace life through a zealous spirit.

The glorious legacy of dissemination of effective management education is very much prominent through the holistic alumni base of MET Mumbai, who are placed in leading roles with reputed organizations. This is the reason why more than 75% of recruiters return every year to recruit the students from MET. Some of the leading recruiters at MET are Reliance Industries, ICICI Securities, Capgemini, Godrej, HUL, HDFC Bank, Kotak, IDBI Bank, Deloitte, among many such leading names of the industry.

The graduates in any discipline who have 50% or more marks are eligible to apply for this course. Students have an option to choose from a range of contemporary specializations offered in the second year of the program. These specializations are Marketing, Finance, Operations, Human Resources and Systems. This streamlines the students’ prospects and advances their knowledge of the said industry.

MET Mumbai is a place of thriving diversity and talent, and to ensure the assembling of such talent under one roof, they follow a comprehensive selection procedure. Admission to the MMS programme at MET is done through the Centralized Admission Procedure (CAP) Round, which is governed by the State CET Cell Rules. Students can visit the State CET Commission, Mumbai website, www.http://cetcell.mahacet.org, for regular information on the CAP round. If you are registered for the CAP round and meet the other DTE admissions standards, you can apply for the CAP – Vacant/Cancellation seats offline. You can inquire about institute-level admissions by calling or visiting the institute’s website.

Admissions are also open for PGDM (e-Business), eMBA and PGP in Strategic Business Analytics for the year 2021. To know more about MET and their programmes, click here.

