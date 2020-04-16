Presenting to you the Committees – Holding every piece of NIBM toghether

We at NIBM Pune have a lot of student driven committees and clubs. The various committees and clubs are:

INVESTMENT CLUB: I would like to take this opportunity to introduce the most recent of the initiatives of 1st year PGDM students. ‘ VITTNIVESH ‘- The Investment Club of NIBM. Vittnivesh is a dedicated student-driven asset management initiative with a corpus fund that invests in various asset classes with an objective to bring in respectable returns. The club has initiatives in place in a number of domains of finance specially investment and asset management. Through a number of initiatives such a social media posts, blogs, industry reports and stock picks. The club aims to inculcate financial discipline and investment acumen in the student community.

