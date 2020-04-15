Top MBA colleges in India for General Management

General management is the process of dealing with different aspects of the things and employees in the organization—the general management executive delegates specific administrative tasks, including paperwork, payroll, and other responsibilities.

With effective general management helps functional problem solving, decision-making, and task executing skills to manage overall operations. General management executive is accountable for working on managerial operations about business strategies, business plans, financial management, and managerial theories.

There are top general management courses offered by top management colleges in India. These courses will cover different areas of general management, helping aspirants to prepare for corporate challenges.

We now bring you with the list of top MBA colleges in India offering general management courses-

Faculty of Management Studies- Delhi University

Established in 1954, Faculty of Management Studies is the leading college in India for MBA in general management course. The management college ranks 4th in Inside IIM’s India’s Most Desirable Business School 2019. Also, it ranked 4th in Outlook India’s Top 100 Management Schools 2016. Students throughout the course get a complete understanding of general management through the practical method.

JBIMS is the most reputed college in India and was established in the year 1995. Named after noted industrialist and philanthropist, JBIMS offers top quality MBA in General Management course. For its quality MBA education, the institute earned AAAA rating, making it the leading institute in India. Students seeking admission for MBA in General Management need to undergo entrance exam like MAH CET and others, the score of which will decide your admission.

Ranking 7th in the NIRF listing, Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur is the leading college for MBA in General Management. It has earned an AAAAA rating for the quality course offered. Students here get complete practical and theoretical training throughout the course. Students seeking admission for the course need to qualify for the Xavier Aptitude Test or Graduate Management Admission Test.

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad–

A part of the most reputed management institutes, IIM Ahmedabad, offers a top-quality MBA in General Management. Ranks 2nd in NIRF listing, the institute got AAAAA rating for its high-quality MBA course. The two-year full-time course helps students to get the concept to understand and build interpersonal skills. Moreover, to build leadership quality to work for the organization.

Christ University- Bangalore

Christ University is NAAC A accredited institute and UGC approved offering MBA in the General Management course. Established in 1969, the college has collaborated with top institutes worldwide. The two year MBA course in General Management will help students to learn and analyze corporate structure and organization goals. Furthermore, they can foster analytical and critical abilities to make a database decision. The course will further enhance the capabilities for research work irrespective of the management.

Final Words-

Learning MBA in General Management from any of these top colleges in India will help you to get a well-positioned career. Students gain both practical and theoretical knowledge to understand the general management domain completely.

