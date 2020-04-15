Best MBA colleges 2020 in India for Operations & Supply Chain Management

Operations and Supply Chain Management is the multi-billion market in India. From e-commerce to the manufacturing industry, the department works best when there is a good backup of professionals. Supply chain management is an essential administration of the interconnected organization.

It has to be robust to keep the supply flow continue and reach the end customer. Companies with high-end operations and supply chain management look for professionals who can handle the section easily. The best way to get into this area is by doing an MBA in operations and supply chain management.

There are some best operations and supply chain management MBA courses offering colleges in India equipped with the latest study materials. Upon completing the course, aspirants are hired as Sale-purchase Assistant Manager, Material Manager, Hotel, and Catering Manager, Head of Supply, Assistant Manager, etc.

During the MBA in operation and supply chain management, students will get in-depth knowledge of management processes such as implementation, control, planning of the flow of the product. The ultimate aim is to keep the flow of the product going.

We now bring you the list of top colleges in India offering an MBA in operations and supply chain management.

1. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management–

One of the leading MBA institutes in India, SIIBM, Pune, offers a full-time MBA in operations and supply chain management. Ranked 4th among the top management colleges by The Economic Times, it is affiliated to Symbiosis International University. Approved by AICTE, students seeking admission for the respective course need to under the SNAP entrance test, followed by GD/PI. Students taking up the course are given in-depth practical knowledge about the sector. Moreover, the college offers 100% placement.

2. Xavier’s College- Kolkata-

One of the oldest colleges in Indian, St. Xavier’s college in Kolkata, was established in 1860 and offers MBA in operations and supply chain management. Being an autonomous college, St. Xavier’s College got approval by the University of Calcutta and recognition by UGC NAAC A++ Grade. To seek admission in St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, for the MBA course, students will need to undergo the entrance test and GD/PI. The college offers practical and theoretical knowledge to students to understand how supply chain management works.

3. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi–

Also known as IIFT, Delhi, it is the most reputed institute in India for operations and supply chain management. Being among the top 10 B-Schools in India, students looking to seek admission for the course need to undergo the IIFT Entrance test. Established in 1963, IIFT got accreditation from The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Students seeking admission for the MBA course need to attend the entrance test, followed by GD/PI.

4. Delhi School of Business-

Ranked No 1 business school in India by Times of India, Delhi School of Business is the best institute for MBA in operations and supply chain management. Recognized by AICTE, the institute was established in 2012 and is accredited by the NAAC/ Association of Indian Universities. Institute has a strong partnership with corporate and e-commerce giants. Students need to present the CAT/XAT/MAT/CMAT or GMAT score.

5. NITIE– Mumbai

Established in the year 1963, National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai is Government owned institute offering operations & supply chain management MBA course. In this course, students are traind to understand how this sector works. It will allow to know about business process re-engineering, logistics management, advanced supply chain management and other areas.

6. IIT-Bombay

Founded in the year 1958, IIT-Bombay stands 34th position among top Universities in Asia by QS Asia Ranking 2020. The MBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management intends to prepare students for challenges in the domain. Students will get a mix of diverse teaching methods like case study, lecture and discussion, simulation games, collaborative and experiential learning is adapted to provide a holistic learning experience and a complete learning cycle. Students will need to undergo CAT test along with GD/PI.

7. FORE– New Delhi-

Foundation for Organisational Research and Education, Delhi offers MBA in supply chain management with the objective of providing and exchanging knowledge in the area of operations management through research, consultancy and industry. Founded in the year 1981, the institute offers 2 yrs full time course in Operations and Supply Chain Management. Post-completion of the course, students get 100% placement in top companies. The admission is processed through CAT/XAT/GMAT score

8. IIT- Madras-

Established in the year 1959, IIT-Madras is a Government owned institute-offering MBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management with the aim to prepare students for the challenging task involved in this job sector. Ranked 32nd as per the 2nd Best institute in Chennai by Business Today in 2019. To seek admission for this course, students need to appear for JEE Advanced/JEE Main followed by GD/PI.

9. Sinhgad Institute of Management- Pune-

Established in 1994, SIOM is an AICTE approved private institute offering MBA in operations and supply chain management with current trend syllabus. Affiliated to Pune University, the institute has strong tie-up with companies to offer 100% placement for students. The admission for the respective course completely based on the score of MBA MH-CET conducted by Government of Maharashtra/CAT /MAT /CMAT /XAT /ATMA /JMET /AMMI-CET score and on the results of Group Discussion and Personal Interview conducted by the Corporate Advisory Board in Campus.

