CTET July 2020 Exam Schedule Out by CBSE on ctet.nic.in; Last Date to Register is 24th Feb

CTET July 2020 Exam Schedule

The time table for the CBSE CTET 2020 July session has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Candidates applied for this exam can download the exam schedule released on the official website of CTET.

The registration process for CBSE CTET July 2020 will start from tomorrow. Candidates wish to appear for the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test for the July 2020 session can get complete details of the examination through this article.

The last date to apply for CBSE CTET July 2020 session is 24th February 2020 while the fees can be paid until 27th February 2020. CBSE CTET 2020 will be held in two papers – Paper I & II. The exam will be held in two different sessions.

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the CBSE CTET July 2020 exam schedule is www.ctet.nic.in .

Steps to check the CTET July 2020 Exam Schedule:

Visit the official website of CBSE- CTET.

Click on the “CTET July 2020 Exam Schedule” on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to open the schedule.

Check and download the CTET July 2020 Exam Schedule.

Take a print of the CTET July 2020 Exam Schedule for future reference.

Application Fee:

For general category or OBC candidates, the application fee of CBSE CTET July 2020 for candidates attempting either Paper I or II is Rs. 1000.

Application fee is Rs. 500 for ST/SC/Differently abled candidates.

General/OBC category candidates attempting both Paper I & II, must pay an application fee of Rs. 1200.

ST/SC/Differently abled candidates attempting both the papers will have to pay Rs. 600 as CBSE CTET application fee.

CBSE scheduled to held the CTET July session examination on 5th July 2020. The examination will be held as a pen and paper-based test. The exam will be held across 112 cities in 20 languages.

Candidates must go through the official website in order to know about the examination syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination cities, languages, etc before applying for CBSE CTET July 2020 exam.

