Home Articles
  • Articles

    • Top Colleges for MBA in Supply Chain pregramme and Operations in India Based

    Posted on by Vasudha

    Master of Business Administration (MBA) is one of the most expensive degrees worldwide. It is generally assumed that the returns after investing in a good MBA degree are worth the financial expense. Although it is true for most business schools in India, not all provide the best returns. Thus, the continuous yearly increase in tuition fees is a matter of concern.

    It is pertinent to understand, which business schools provide quality education, essential learning, and adequate industry exposure. These schools provide an excellent return on investment, in that, they require low tuition fees and facilitate great placements.

    Program Overview

    Numerous prestigious business schools in India offer an MBA in Supply Chain & Operations. This two-year program allows students to adapt to the continually changing and rapidly developing global economy. Organizations of any size and from any field are expanding their operations worldwide.

    Considering that globalization affects all aspects of business management, including but not limited to research, material sourcing, design, and product manufacturing as well as distribution. For efficient and progressive operations of a company, businesses must modify their management in accordance with different aspects of business logistics, which have become indispensable to business management.

    With an MBA in Supply Chain & Operations, students can acquire deeper insights into supply chain management, which is in line with managing the flow of goods and services including the development of the product or service to its provision and distribution. Businesses are in need of supply chain managers as supply chain and operations management improves the production and distribution of services and products through the enhancement of different facets of business.

    It can help enhance businesses through cost reduction, process efficiency, and quality assurance. This program can also help students gain knowledge and skills pertinent to the managing and planning of different activities, such as procurement, sourcing, and other logistics management activities.

    Furthermore, students can also learn how to collaborate and organize with different business partners, such as raw material suppliers, intermediaries, and customers. An MBA in Supply Chain & Operations ensures that students have a comprehensive understanding of supply and demand management for organizations.

    Many colleges provide specialization in the MBA program with the integration of management techniques using different technologies for seamless business operations.

    Career Prospects

    In the current state of the industry, there seems to be a shortage of suitable supply chain industry experts. This requirement has created a high demand for industry experts, and to match up to these demands and the changing industry trends for sustainable businesses, many companies have started recruiting supply chain and operations managers. Graduates with an MBA in Supply Chain & Operations are employed by organizations in various fields in different roles, including but not limited to Supply Chain Analyst, Logistics and Distribution Manager, Supply Chain Manager, Supply Chain Coordinator, Supply Chain Consultant, Materials Planner,  Expeditor, Production Planner, Master Scheduler, Sales Order Planner, Demand Planner, Assistant Buyer/Purchasing Assistant Buyer, Production Planner, and Purchasing Consultant/Procurement Consultant.

    School Fees Average Supply Chain and Operations Placement Package
    DMS, IIT Delhi 8.80 Lakhs 16.5 LPA
    SJMSOM, IIT Bombay 9.11 Lakhs 20.8 LPA
    VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur 10.51 Lakhs 17.4 LPA
    FORE  School of Management 11 Lakhs 18 LPA
    IIM Lucknow 14 Lakhs 15 LPA
    NITIE Mumbai 14.86 Lakhs 19.97 LPA
    SPJIMR Mumbai 16 Lakhs 22.24 LPA
    NMIMS Mumbai 18.50 Lakhs 23 LPA
    IIM Calcutta 21 Lakhs 25.40 LPA
    IIM Bangalore 21 Lakhs 24.54 LPA
    XLRI Jamshedpur 23 Lakhs 21 LPA

    Read Next

    How are Online Classes being conducted during lockdown at Crescent School of Business ?
    As we all know there is a lockdown happening across many countries like South Africa, UK, Ireland ,Saudi Arabia , New Zealand etc. , India is also one among those countries which is under lock down in order to control the spread of a pandemic called CORONA . Because of this lock down the routine
    In Uncategorized  ·  4 weeks ago
    Presenting to you the Committees - Holding every piece of NIBM toghether
    We at NIBM Pune have a lot of student driven committees and clubs. The various committees and clubs are: INVESTMENT CLUB: I would like to take this opportunity to introduce the most recent of the initiatives of 1st year PGDM students. ‘VITTNIVESH‘- The Investment Club of NIBM. Vittnivesh is a dedicated student-driven asset management initiative
    In Uncategorized  ·  4 weeks ago
    Top MBA Programs to Secure Consulting Jobs in India & Abroad
    Over the years, the Masters in Business Management (MBA) program has evolved in many ways. One of the most notable change is the significant increase in the number of specializations offered by the business schools. In addition to the more mainstream specializations, such as Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, and Operations and Systems.   With the evolution
    In Uncategorized  ·  4 weeks ago
    Events and Guest Sessions at ISB&M
    Unveiling the Budget: India 2020 “The desire to create and analyze must be one of the deepest yearnings of the young generations.” To aggrandize and amplify the knowledge of students about the Union Budget 2020, TOFI Club of International School of Business & Media curated the 3rd and final level of the event “Unveiling the
    In Uncategorized  ·  3 weeks ago
    Top Colleges for MBA in Supply Chain pregramme and Operations in India Based
    Master of Business Administration (MBA) is one of the most expensive degrees worldwide. It is generally assumed that the returns after investing in a good MBA degree are worth the financial expense. Although it is true for most business schools in India, not all provide the best returns. Thus, the continuous yearly increase in tuition
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 5 hours