Top 5 Engineering Entrance Exams for Students After 12th Class Check detail for JEE Main, VITEEE, MET, KIITEE, SRMJEEE

Engineering has always been one of the most popular education streams in the present times, and every year hundreds of thousands of students pursue Non-medical/Engineering subjects during their class 11th and class 12th education.

Now, after the students graduate from the school, they wish to gain admission into the most coveted engineering colleges in the country to kickstart their professional careers. As the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) is the most popular entrance exam, more than 10 lakh students attempt it every year.

Out of all those students around 2.5 Lakhs are selected for various engineering colleges across the country. Rest of the students fight it out to gain admission into some of the other reputed engineering institutes like IIIT, CFTIs, NITs through the JoSAA counselling.

Even then there are various students who could not gain admission into any other engineering institute and then again start preparing for the next JEE.

But with multiple private engineering colleges conducting their separate entrance exams, students need not wait another year to clear the JEE.

They can now attempt the other entrance exams and secure admission into some of the most well-known private engineering colleges. Here are 5 top engineering entrance exams other than JEE, that engineering aspirants must consider: –

VIT Engineering Entrance Exam : – Vellore Institute of Technology conducts the VIEEE every year to select students for its BTech and BDes programs. This year the VIEEE will be organised from 13 th April 2020 to 19 th April 2020 across multiple venues. Students can apply for VIEEE both online as well as offline.

MET : – Manipal University organised the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) to select students for its BTech program. It is an online Computer Based Test which will be conducted in the months of April and May 2020. Applications are currently being accepted.

LPU NEST : – Lovely Professional University organises its National Entrance and Scholarship Test to select candidates for its BTech program. Qualifying students are also eligible to apply for scholarships along with gaining admission into LPU. LPU Nest will be conducted from 10 th January 20 25 th January 2020 for the Phase-1 exam and from 10 th April to 25 th April for the Phase-2 exam. Applications will be accepted online only.

KIITEE : – Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Engineering conducts a common entrance exam for admission into BTech course. The KIITEE will be organised from 14 th April 2020 to 23 rd April 2020 this year. Applications must be submitted online by 31 st March 2020.

SRMJEEE UG: – SRM University organised the SRMJEEE for selecting students for admission into its BTech courses. It is a common exam for different campuses of SRMJEEE. This year, SRMJEEE will be conducted from 12th April to 20th April 2020. Applications are being accepted both online as well as offline from SRMJEEE.

So, with such diverse options available, students need not wait another year for JEE and should attempt these exams to secure admission into the BTech course.

Top 5 Engineering Entrance Exams for Students After 12th Class

