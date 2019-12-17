NBHM PhD 2020 Application Form Available on nbhm.dae.gov.in, Check Details here

NBHM PhD 2020 Application Form

The scholarship is offered by the National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM) by Doctoral Studies (Ph.D.) in mathematics / applied mathematics. The awarding of the scholarship will be done based on the scholarship test, followed by the interview round. The written examination is recorded for January 25, 2020, from 10.30 am to 01.30 pm.

Important date:

Particulars Dates The closing date to apply for the scholarship test December 25, 2019

Also, as for the registration for the scholarship is open online, on nbhmscholarships.in. To apply, the candidates require to visit the website and click on the red button for “New Registration”. Then on the next page, the candidates need to enter the full name, e-mail id, and the phone number to get registered and updated. The next step shall be password is given to the candidates and by using it, along with the registered e-mail id, candidates shall fill the application form.

Eligibility to apply-

For scholarship, candidates need to satisfy eligibility criteria. As per the standards of NBHM, only those candidates should apply who are either pursuing a Ph.D. in mathematics / applied mathematics from a recognized university or aims to enroll for the Ph.D. program by August 2020.

The official website to get more details on this exam is http://www.nbhm.dae.gov.in/ .

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 500. After the failure of the deadline, the candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 150, along with the application fee amount.

Paper Pattern of exam

NBHM has not established any set pattern and difficulty level for the written exam. Nevertheless, previous question papers with the answers are accessible on the website. Also, it is anticipated that the questions in the exam will be of short answer type and will involve multiple type questions. Negative marking is also likely in the examination. There is no syllabus for the examination but the questions will be prepared from the areas of mathematics that are suitable for a master’s degree holder candidate.

Scholarship Details-

The selected candidate will be awarded for a term of 4 years, starting from August 2020. Nevertheless, it has to be renewed every year. Under it, candidates will receive monthly fellowship and grant of around Rs. 31000 for the first 2 years and of Rs. 35000 for subsequent 2 / 3 years; yearly contingency grant 40,000. In addition to this, HRA is independently provided to scholarship holders.

