NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 137 posts from 17th December on npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited inviting applications for the recruitment of the post of Driver, Technician-B, Technician (ST/TM), Scientific Assistant-B and Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) posts. There were a total number of 137 vacant posts for the same.

Candidates can commence applying on the website from December 17 to January 6, 2020. The recruitment shall be for the Kaiga site.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The application process started on 17th December 2019 The application process ends on 6th January 2020

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://npcilcareers.co.in/ .

Age limit:

The age limit of candidates varies for various posts. The candidates are recommended to check the post for which they have applied and checked the age bracket.

Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Also, the educational qualification for candidates has not been published yet on the website. Aspirants are recommended to check the official website for detailed notification.

How to apply

Aspirants should apply on the official website from December 17 to January 6, 2020.

As per the official website Every further announcements/detail about this process /updates/ corrigendum/addendum etc. will only be announced on the NPCIL website from time to time.’

Also, it is expected that the driver grade 1 position will be designated to get initial pay of Rs 19,900 in level 2. As for technician b position shall get Rs 21,700 in level 3. Category 3 ST/TM will get a monthly stipend during the coaching period of the first year as Rs 10,500 and second year as Rs 12,500; then on intake as tech b will get Rs 21,700 in level 3.

Before this year, the NPCIL had welcomed applications for 200 posts of executive trainees. The candidates were invited to apply online at the official website, npcilcareers.co.in on or before April 23, 2019. Candidates were asked to apply based on their GATE scores.

Also, the set upper age class in the general category was 33, for OBC. SC/ST and PWD candidates the higher age limit was 33, 35,40 years respectively.

Also read, NPCIL Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="NPCIL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 137 Driver, Technician & Other Posts. 10th & 12th Pass" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FkhILbryVaw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

NPCIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 137 posts from 17th December on npcilcareers.co.in was last modified:

Read More