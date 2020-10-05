To promote investment Indian School of Business inks deal with Guidance Tamil Nadu

The Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad has taken a key step to promote economic recovery amidst the financial complications posed by the pandemic. Presently, the virus has spread across the length and breadth of the country, affecting every neighbourhood and city.

Not only has it been a threat to the well-being and safety of the people but also has created a financial gap within the Indian geography.

To help boost the economy and monitor growth, the Indian School of Business will be working on promotion and single window facilitation with the assistance of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Guidance Tamil Nadu.

Guidance Tamil Nadu is a nodal agency which aims at standardising processes in the b-school, thus, bringing a holistic environment for different activities and analysis aspects.

Move aimed at encouraging economic stability

As per the statement issued by ISB through a press release, the MoU aims at working on economic stability and growth monitoring during times like these.

The MoU was shared by jointly by Dean of ISB professor Rajendra Srivastava and managing director-CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu Neeraj Mittal on 18th September 2020 through a virtual event.

The collaboration aims at addressing some of the most crucial financial aspects presently prevailing in the Indian markets and industrial sectors.

Intellectual resources would be brought up to share their take on boosting economic recovery and investment channels. Moreover, both the parties have decided upon working collectively on strategies and plans to bring positive changes in the market along with financial stability through investments.

The key industry which will be targeted by both the parties would be the pharma/chemical sector in the state of Tamil Nadu, wherein strategies would be made to sync it with environmental stability. Strategies and plans to boost the sector with environment-friendly approaches have been spotted as the need of the hour.

JumpStartIndia@ISB: An innovative initiative

A new initiative has been established under the name of ‘JumpStartIndia@ISB’ which will bring different investment drivers in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, identifying and executing plans under the initiative.

Students will be guided to analyse the area, further constructing approaches and plans to reform the industrial sectors in the districts of Tamil Nadu.

The batch of students would be working upon researching the area under the guidance of expert faculty members and mentors for spotting problems and bringing positive solutions for economic growth and development.

As per the managing director-CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu Neeraj Mittal, the collaboration is a key approach towards an important beginning with government, industrial and academic sectors of the country.

He further adds that the time is ideal for bringing academia on board for developing innovative solutions for economic growth and recovery.

The present time is ideal for bringing such initiatives on board and helping the financially-stricken sectors of India to pave their way out of their difficulties.

Dean of ISB professor Rajendra Srivastava shares his view on the key approach taken by the government, industrial and academic sectors of the country stating that the partnership is essential for solving socio-economic problems within the Indian boundaries.

ISB has been a major runner of the project, focusing mainly on the evidence-based research work following by plan and execution of ideas. The collaboration will enhance the government’s decision-making capabilities, further fulfilling aspirational development goals.

The collaborative work will be bringing positive changes in the state of Tamil Nadu through the exceptional guidance of expert faculties and mentors.

