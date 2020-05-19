ISB (Indian School of Business) – The 100th business school in the world to have received the “Triple Crown Accreditation “

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has become the 100th business school in the world to have been awarded the prestigious triple-crown accreditation. The triple crown accreditations are the accreditations from the Association of MBA’s (AMBA), the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

The AMBA accreditation is earned by a business school based on fulfilling rigorous accreditation criteria and other assessment procedures to ensure that only the Business school programs having the highest standards in teaching, student interaction, learning, and curriculum achieves it. It has an international scope.

It indicates the highest standard of achievement when it comes to postgraduate business education. It is a benchmark to indicate that the school fulfils international standards. In India, there are a handful of Business schools having AMBA accreditation.

They include Great lakes Institute of management Chennai/Gurgaon, IMI New Delhi, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, MDI,Gurgaon, NMIMS School of Business Management Hyderabad/Bangalore, SP Jain Institute of management and research, XLRI and Indian School of Business (ISB).

The European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) accreditation is a comprehensive institutional accreditation system for business schools. It is worldwide acknowledged by faculties, employers, corporates, clients, and the media as a pre-requisite entry for rankings.

It ensures rigorous quality control and benchmarking of your business school against international standards in terms of students, faculty, research, ethics, governance, programs, and engagement.

This accreditation process considers the great diversity of national cultures and educational systems worldwide, and it recognizes that it is crucial to comprehend the particularities of the local context in every assessment which they make.

In India IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, and Indian School of Business (ISB) have received this accreditation.

The full form of AACSB is the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International. It a non-governmental, independent agency for accreditation that oversees the standardization of schools of business and accounting all over the world.

A school getting this accreditation indicates that it meets the high standards required of it by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Not only it is a benchmark on the quality of the business school, but it also sends that out as a message to potential employers in the future. It represents the highest standard of achievement for business schools around the world.

The business schools of India having this accreditation are Amrita School of Business (Coimbatore), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ICFAI Business School (Hyderabad), IFIM Business School, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Udaipur , IMT Ghaziabad, S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, SVKM’s NMIMS SBM, SCMHRD, T. A. Pai Management Institute, XLRI Jamshedpur and Indian School of Business (Hyderabad).

A Triple accreditation or a triple crown accreditation indicates that the business school has been felicitated with all the three above mentioned (AMBA, EQUIS, AACSB) accreditations.

It a prestigious title which is held by just 100 business schools around the world which is less than one per cent of all the schools worldwide. It is awarded by the three extremely revered, influential, and largest accreditation organizations.

Currently, India has only three institutes which have been awarded the triple crown. They are IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, and the Indian School of Business. IIM Calcutta is the first Institute in India to have received the triple crown accreditation in 2016, followed by IIM Indore (2019) and ISB (2020).

Indian Business School is a very prestigious business school in India. It has top-notch faculty who are experts and very well experienced in the areas of their domain and are drawn from top schools around the world like Wharton, London business school, Texas Mccombs, Duke, etc. since the inception of ISB.

Top business company leaders are a part of the ISB Board (Godrej, Airtel, Reliance, etc.). The school was founded in 2001 and hence over these years it has developed an extremely rich alumni network. Many graduates are currently working at the top – positions in prestigious companies.

The program structure for the MBA at the Indian School of Business is very well structured and has been designed, keeping in mind international standards. The programs are customized at regular intervals according to the evolving markets and current trends in the market.

These factors, along with a strong association with the top business schools, have earned the credibility Indian School Business has today over the years.

The members of the Association of the MBA’s panel who visited the institution for the accreditation along with the senior level managers at AMBA who have accredited business schools globally had praised Indian school of business for creating a great reputation and visibility at an international level in a highly competitive market and an extremely short period.

The panel also appreciated the campus and described it as an impressive campus having world-class facilities and having an environment conducive to study. They were also impressed with the business school’s pastoral care policies.

ISB Dean, Rajendra Srivastava expressed his views in this moment of pride. He stated that they are delighted to be an important milestone for AMBA being the hundredth institution to have achieved the Triple Crown of AMBA, EQUIS, and AACSB accreditation and their institution is one of the youngest institutions to have achieved this accreditation.

On receiving the AMBA accreditation, all the students of the Indian School of Business along with the alumni members have been invited to be a part of the AMBA’s global community. This member community has more than forty-nine thousand members and alumni.

It has members across 150 countries of the world on a free basis. The community is mainly formed for networking, leadership, career development, and other benefits.

