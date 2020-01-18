K J Somaiya Mumbai Admission 2020: Previous Year Cut-offs, Important Dates and Scholarships

K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research (SIMSR) is one of the top MBA colleges in Maharashtra and India. The institute offers six Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses that are equivalent to an MBA degree. Like most management institutes, the prerequisite to apply for a PGDM course in KJ Somaiya is to have a valid score in any of the four national-level entrance tests listed by the college.

Read more to find out about the previous year cut-offs of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) and GMAT. Also uncover the important dates, list of programmes, selection parameters and more information related to K J SIMSR in this article.

K J Somaiya Previous Year Cut-Offs

KJ SIMSR accepts valid scores of four tests: CAT, XAT, GMAT and CMAT. The college began accepting GMAT scores from the 2019 academic year. A candidate has to clear the minimum cut-off set by the institution to be eligible for the second stage of the admission process. The previous year cut-offs for XAT and GMAT are as follows.

Test/Exam Previous Year Cut-off Percentile 2019 Approx Cut-off for 2020 XAT 75 75 to 80 GMAT 550 550 to 600

Other accepted Test Scores with previous year cut-off percentiles are:

CAT- 87

CMAT- 97

Important Dates for 2020 Admission

From Application deadline to the date of commencement of programmes, K J Somaiya has released the important dates for all stages of the admission process.

Application Deadline 4th February 2020 Cut-Off and Shortlist Announcement 17th February 2020 Group Discussion and Personal Interview 28th February to 15th March 2020 Location preference for GD-PI 17th to 20th February 2020 Final Merit List Publication 23rd March 2020 Preference for Programme 23rd to 26th March 2020 Issuing of Offer Letters From 1st April 2020 Inauguration of PGDM Programmes 20th June 2020 Commencement of Induction 22nd June 2020 Commencement of Programs 16th July 2020

KJ Somaiya Programs & Intake Capacity

KJ Somaiya offers six PGDM programs. The intake capacity for all courses is listed below.

PGDM- 120+ 15% Supernumerary Seats

PGDM International Business- 60 Seats

PGDM Retail Management- 60 Seats

PGDM Financial Services- 60 Seats

PGDM Communication- 60 Seats

PGDM Health Care Management- 30 Seats

K J Somaiya Selection Parameters

K J Somaiya considers various parameters to ensure diversity in the selection process. The weightage for different components are listed below.

CAT/XAT/CMAT/GMAT: 35%

Personal Interview: 25%

Group Discussion: 17%

Past Academic Records: 10%

Achievements: 8%

Work Experience: 5%

List of GD-PI Centres

The list and dates are tentative and are subject to change by K J Somaiya.

Delhi- 28th February to 1st March 2020

Kolkata- 29th Feb to 1st March 2020

Mumbai- 29th Feb to 1st March 2020 and 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th March 2020

Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Patna, Ranchi, Sikkim, Raipur- 03rd March 2020

Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Jammu- 3rd to 4th March 2020

Shillong- 5th March 2020

Bangalore- 7th to 8th March 2020

Pune, Nagpur- 8th March 2020

Trivandrum- 10th March 2020

Chennai- 12th March 2020

Hyderabad, Ahmedabad- 14th to 15th March 2020

KJ Somaiya Scholarships

K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research (SIMSR) also offers various types of scholarships to its students. The categories in which the scholarships are offered include Need-Based, Merit-Based, Special Interest, Subject-Based, Research scholarships, etc.

The forms for the 2020 academic year scholarships will be available from 15th June 2020.

Students enrolled in any of the K J Somaiya schools with minimum 60% marks in graduation and an annual family income lower than 3 lakh rupees can apply for scholarships.

To get updates about KJ SIMSR, join the group here.

Read More