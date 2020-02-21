Things to know about KJ SOMAIYA PGDM Admissions 2020-22

The K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research was established by the Somaiya Trust in the year 1981. Since then, the Institute has consistently ranked among the top Business schools in the country and has become one of the top options for Aspirants of the country.

The institute has had a celebrated placement record over the years, always hovering near the magical hundred percent mark and often touching it as well.

For the students who want to pursue a Post Graduate Diploma in Management, the institute offers a variety of different specializations. It also offers 5 different streams to choose from, and further options between part time courses and full time courses.

Here are some points to keep in mind for Admission to K.J Somaiya Institute of Management Mumbai:

J Somaiya Institute of Management Mumbai is affiliated the the University of Mumbai

MAH CET facilitates the admissions that take place for the institute’s Post graduate programs

Various entrance examinations like CAT, CMAT, XAT, and GMAT are considered eligible for the admission to the PGDM programmes

PET is responsible for the Admissions to the institute’s PhD programmes

An Online Admission Test is conducted by the institute to determine the elementary of the candidates for admission to its part time programmes

All the applications for any of the admission process has to be done online

Admission to the PGDM programmes of K.J Somaiya Institute of Management Mumbai

The institute offers its candidates a lot of different diploma programmes for their post graduation. The PGDM programmes are full time programmes for 2 years which the institute conducts. It is conducted in the form of trimesters and all the admissions to the various options for this programme are made based on the candidate’s scores in the Entrance examinations like CAT, GMAT, XAT and CMAT, followed by a round of group discussions and personal interviews.

The various specializations that the PGDM course of K.J Somaiya Institute of Management Mumbai offers are: a general PGDM programme, a PGDM programme in Financial Services, a PGDM programme in Communications, a PGDM programme in International Business, a PGDM programme in Healthcare Management, a PGDM programme in Retail Management, and an Executive PGDM programme.

For each and every one of these programmes, the candidates have to obtain a bachelor’s degree from a university recognized by the college and must have obtained not less than 50 percent marks in their degree.

Application Process of K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai

The application process of K.J Somaiya Institute of Management Mumbai is fairly straightforward and simple. The process details:

The candidates have to complete online registration for the various programmes through the official website of the institute. The candidates then have to fill up the application form provided to them. They also have to submit any documents which may be required by the institute along with the application form. The candidates now have various options to pay the fees required for application. They can pay it online via various debit cards or credit cards and also via netbanking. Apart from this, the candidates can also go for offline admission wherein they will have to download the form, fill it in, and then post it to the institute.

To get updates about K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies, join the group here.

Read More