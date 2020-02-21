The best features offered in PGDM-IB Program by K.J. Somaiya College in Mumbai

K.J Somaiya Institute of Management is one of the most elite B-schools of India and has been in operation since 1981. Students from around the country wish to join the flagship PGDM programs that the Institute has to offer, mainly due to the high level of education maintained here along with a near perfect placement record.

1. First things first, what is the PGDM-IB program?

IB stands for International Business. The IB program is a full fledged management degree that takes two years to complete and oh s now almost 20 years old. It was approved by the Al India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in the year 2007 and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has judged it equivalent to an MBA degree in International Business from the 1st of June, 2012. The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has accredited this program since 2013.

This program aims to cultivate a global mindset among its students and turn them into highly skilled professionals who are capable of meeting the demands of international trade, investment markets, labour, and the job sectors both currently and in the future.

The program aims to teach it’s students to be versatile and adaptable so that they can work well within organizations which are multi functional, multinational, and multicultural.

2. What will you learn?

You will be cultivated to develop a competency for functioning in major areas like human resources, finance operations, and marketing which are then further combined with instructions to do international business via courses specifically designed for it.

Those courses are international finance, international commodity markets, international trade finance, policies and procedures for import and export, multinational management, foreign languages like Mandarin and Spanish, global consulting management, supply chain management and international logistics, consulting in international business, diplomacy in maintaining international relations and models for international business strategies. Along with this you also get to choose from a vast array of subjects offered to you as electives.

3. What will you really get to ‘learn’?

Apart from all the academic modules mentioned above, at K.J Somaiya Institute of Management you get the chance to operate in teams which are working on some of the best case studies that any student from a business school can lay their hands on (Harvard Business Review).

You also get to work on several live projects which are run by some of the most successful companies in the world and are dedicated to solving problems related to business in the real world. This makes you gain a really deep understanding of the elements that a business environment which has been globalised needs from various viewpoints: cultural, operational and practical.

You will learn what actually works and what does not in different parts of the world, which prepares you for the uncertainty of the country you may end up in the future. This learning is experiential learning in its truest form and you get it at K.J Somaiya Institute of Management Mumbai.

How good is this course offered by the K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research? It is one of the best in the field and a cut above the rest in more ways that one.

