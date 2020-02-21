What are the criteria to get admission in KJ Somaiya Institute of Management?

The K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research in Mumbai (SIMSR Mumbai) has been a leading institute in the field of management studies since it was established in 1981.

The Institute presently offers various PGDM programmes like a full PGDM course for 2 years, a PGDM programme on Financial Services, a PGDM programme in Communication, a PGDM programme in International Business, a PGDM programme in Health Care Management, and a PGDM programme in Retail Management, along with several other regular doctoral programmes in management and executive programmes as well.

The admission process of K. J. Somaiya Institute has been detailed very well by the institute. They have defined different weights which the institute will give to the different examinations like the Common Admission Test (CAT 2019), the Xavier Admission Test (XAT), and the CMAT.

Due weightage will also be given to the work experience of a candidate and their academics. The selection of the candidates will happen according to the different weights given to various components of the process of final selection.

Known to be among the best in the country for management education, K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai has dedicated all its efforts to provide education of the highest quality to its students.

There is a well defined eligibility criteria that a candidate has to fulfil to be admitted into this institute. It entails:

Any candidate who wishes to apply to the flagship programme in PGDM at K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management should have graduated with no less than 50 percent marks from a university recognized by the college.

Candidates can apply to the institution even when they are in the final year but have to ensure that their final marks in their graduation should be above 50 percent.

Apart from this, the candidates have to appear for various competitive exams and do well in them to get a score valid for admission in K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai.

The various criteria applied by the institution for admission in its PGDM programme combined with the candidate’s performance in an entrance exam decided the fate of the candidate’s admission.

The K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research has planned it’s PGDM programmes in a righteous and just way. This is to ensure fairness for all candidates. Getting admitted to this college ensures that you will get great opportunities for your career as you go ahead.

Several members from the admissions committee of K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai have said with surety that the Institute does not harbor and seats under the management quota.

All the admissions done by the institute in any of its various programmes across different fields are completely transparent and are done only on the basis of merit.

The institute has advised people to stay away from any entity that claims otherwise. If you are ensured you will get such Management quota seats at K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai by any third party, you shouldn’t believe them.

The institute regularly takes hold of success fraudsters and reports them to the legal team. Hence we advise you to stick to the legal process.

To get updates about K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies, join the group here.

