MBA is considered a great stepping stone to lift your career in the corporate world, with the world becoming a global village, the need for quality education with global exposure has become pivotal to the management ladder. Hence, opting for an MBA program with global impact is important for both domestic & opportunities abroad. But this dream needs your investment in terms of time and money.

Pursuing an MBA from one of the top institutes in India can cost you from INR 20 Lacs to INR 30Lacs, whereas a global MBA requires you to shell more than INR 50 Lacs considering accommodation & visa. So the big question is How Does One Get Global Level Education at a Reasonable Cost in India?

To help you overcome this ‘ulajhan’ we have put together a comparative list of top B-Schools in India that imparts global level education at a more affordable price. Do watch out for a new b-school (BITSoM) launched this year by BITS Pilani which promises to offer great value. So, before you make your final decision, here’s what you should know.

Diverse & Global Faculty:

Institute of Management, Ahmedabad Institute of Management, Bangalore Institute of Management, Calcutta Indian School of Business, Hyderabad S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research BITS School of Management – BITSoM The faculty members at IIMA are highly qualified & extremely knowledgeable with corporate, research & global experience The faculty at IIMB is renowned, knowledgeable & have IIT/DU along with IIM/Foreign university Experience The faculty at IIMC is recognised, resourceful & come from top institutes from India & abroad Distinguished scholars from India & the world teach @ ISB, with faculty at the forefront of research & Leadership The faculty @ SPJIMR are known to be great teachers drawn from academia, industry, government sector and non-profit BITSoM comprises some of the leading minds in industry and academia hand-picked from leading international B-School like Cornell University, Kellogg School of Management & Many more

Curriculum:

Institute of Management, Ahmedabad Institute of Management, Bangalore Institute of Management, Calcutta Indian School of Business, Hyderabad S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research BITS School of Management – BITSoM The elective MBA courses offered @ IIM Ahmedabad consist of in-class & felid project component with 19 – 22 credits over three terms The institution offers both core & elective courses, with the core courses being a compulsory course in the first year The core curriculum focuses on developing essential skill in various fields with one or two areas of expertise in the specific selected course. A blend of in-class & project-based learning with core courses over 52 weeks SPJIMR’s programme offers students the ability to choose a minor specialisation & the flexibility to change their major specialisation BITSoM offers an industry-focused curriculum with 7 core business & 5 distinctive specialisations A multidisciplinary curriculum that covers critical thinking, problem-solving, psychology, sociology, decision making and more.

Proximity to Home / Location: A big reason to study in India due to the current pandemic situation

Institute of Management, Ahmedabad Institute of Management, Bangalore Institute of Management, Calcutta Indian School of Business, Hyderabad S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research BITS School of Management – BITSoM Situated on the banks of the Sabarmati river, the city of Cotton Textile & Diamonds – Ahmedabad Situated in the Garden City of India, a pensioner’s paradise – Bangalore Situated in Kolkata, the ‘City of Joy’ & a rich culinary traditions Situated in Hyderabad, also known as the ‘ City of Pearls’ Situated in Mumbai – ‘City of Dreams’ Situated in the heart of the financial capital of India – Powai, Mumbai

Pay Package:

Institute of Management, Ahmedabad Institute of Management, Bangalore Institute of Management, Calcutta Indian School of Business, Hyderabad S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research BITS School of Management – BITSoM ₹ 55,88,000 (Highest CTC) ₹ 80,00,000

(Highest CTC) ₹ 51,oo,ooo

(Highest CTC) ‘Expected to be at par with top institutes in India’ ₹ 26,13,000 (Average CTC) 26,18,000 (Average CTC) ₹ 28,00,000

(Average CTC) 28,29, 000

(Average CTC) 26,36, 000

(Average CTC) ‘Expected to be at par with top institutes in India’

Tuition Fees:

Institute of Management, Ahmedabad Institute of Management, Bangalore Institute of Management, Calcutta Indian School of Business, Hyderabad S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research BITS School of Management – BITSoM ₹ 28,00,000 ₹ 23,00,000 ₹ 27,00,000 ₹ 35,98,000 ₹ 17.50,000 ₹ 20.60.000

While getting an acceptance offer from one of these IIMs is a once in a lifetime opportunity, which if comes your way, should never be let go. However, these colleges have a limited supply & the demand for the same is tremendous. A huge number of candidates apply to IIMs every year & only a handful from the same are selected, so How Does One Get The Same Quality of Education? You may ask, the answer is very simple, try other institutions like BITSoM, A newbie backed by the BITS Pilani Legacy, an accomplished alumni network and a renowned governing council, BITSoM plans to offers you the same level of education as the other brands compared.

We recommend you consider the factors listed above to purchase an informed decision when choosing the right B-School for your unique needs. Remember, getting an MBA is one of the most important decision you will have to make, so consider all the facts, get your research right & secure your future with a world-class B-School.

