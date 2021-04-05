Is pursuing an MBA in the United Kingdom lucrative?

When people hear United Kingdom’s name, the mind conjures up images of palaces and queens, ancient architectural structures, scenic landscapes, the London Bridge, the Big Ben, and double-decker buses.

When it comes to Education in UK, it embodies a place most students aspire to study since when most people can recollect. Both Oxford and Cambridge have commanded authority on various subjects ranging from Physics, Mathematics, Medicine, and Life Sciences. However, everyone across the world accepts the Queen’s tongue as the first word in English.

How many students are willing to pursue their graduation in Management at a business school in the UK?

While MBA aspirants dream of a seat at Harvard or Stanford, the UK is not far behind attracting aspiring management graduates. Several celebrities and heads of corporations across the globe have studied in the UK. Kumar Mangalam Birla, head of the Aditya Birla group, is an alumnus of London Business School.

What advantages do graduates pursuing an MBA in the UK get?

The UK boasts of several eminent business schools. Eleven schools in the QS ranking and nine in the FT ranking have found spots in the list of top 100 B-schools.

While FT Global ranking lists London Business school at number two, QS has ranked it at seven.

Ranking parameters may vary for various agencies. However, most of them base their ranking on the course structure, faculty standard, infrastructure, fees, and job placements.

Some of the B-schools in the UK that found their names in the top-ranking list:

Institute FT Global QS Global The Economist London Business School 2 7 – Oxford University Said Business School 17 16 – Cambridge University Judge Business School 16 17 – Alliance Manchester Business School 30 48 – Warwick Business School 32 34 17 Durham University Business School 74 84 37 Nottingham University Business School – 131-140 55 University of Edinburgh Business School – 52 59 The Business School – 75 60 Imperial College Business School 44 22 –

Studying master’s in Management in the UK earns its rewards in different ways.

B-schools in the UK provide exposure to international markets.

Universities facilitate global networking of businesses and businessmen for students. The network comes in handy for a whole lifetime.

Internships generate relevant industry exposure for students.

The duration of the program is only one year.

The double bonus on the year saved saves a year’s living expenses and makes room for starting gainful employment early.

MBA in the UK comes with a wide range of specialties.

Students can opt for full-time, part-time, executive, or online courses. Students can also choose from pursuing diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs in business.

Graduates get good job opportunities.

Experienced in-house as well as visiting faculty tutor the students.

Students can choose bespoke modules to enhance their skillsets.

Students mingle with a good diversity of others from across the globe. Several students come from Asia, particularly India and China.

The cost of living for a year in cities like London, Manchester, or Edinburgh may fall in the range of Rs. 75,000, excluding food and rent. Nevertheless, these cities also offer part-time earning opportunities.

What is the eligibility required to pursue an MBA in the UK?

Most universities in the UK follow the same guidelines as the B-schools in other parts of the world. Some of the parameters the UK B-schools consider for selecting their candidates:

Under graduation 15 years of study, plus work experience

GMAT score for most universities. (Though they do not specify a minimum score, 650 seems to be the minimum score for acceptance, with a range of 680-700 as the norm). Alternately, a GRE score of 160 each in the verbal and quant sections.

IELTS score of 7.5 or more or TOEFL score of 100 for those students whose medium of instruction was any language besides English in school.

Work experience of two years or more (Not all universities mandate work experience)

Some universities look for extra-curricular activities

Personal statement about reason to study at the university/program

Personal interview (only some universities conduct PIs)

Is pursuing graduation in the UK seamless?

The UK government has relaxed its immigration policies. So, the passage from student visa status to work visa is smoother than it was earlier.

The government allows international students a two-year period to secure jobs, compared to the four-month duration earlier.

The government grants permanent residence status to people working for at least five years in the UK.

Compare the fees and the CTC graduates earn after completing an MBA at a premium B-school in the UK

Institute Program fees Annual salary London Business School Rs. 73,353,718 Rs. 75,00,00 Oxford University Said Business School Rs. 53,48,000 Rs. 67,75,394 Cambridge University Judge Business School Rs. 51,28,700 Rs. 89,36,135 Alliance Manchester Business School Rs. 23,32,876 Rs. 17,00,00 to Rs. 34,000 Warwick Business School Rs. 36,26,716 Rs. 75,00,000

Brexit had created quite a stir, but it did not deter students from applying to universities in the UK. GMAC reports state that the number of GMAT scores sent to UK B-schools has been rising steadily in the past few years.

The cost of living in the UK might sound steep. However, when one compares the ROI after factoring in the job package, a UK MBA generates s more than satisfactory. Cities like London have high cots, but also offer several opportunities to earn even while studying. Many international students engage in part-time jobs during the term and full-time when the school closes for holidays.

