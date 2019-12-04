Gujarat High Court Assistant 2019 Skill Test Date Released on gujarathighcourt.nic.in, Check for Direct Link here

Gujarat High Court Assistant 2019

The Practical or Skill Typing Test date for the post of Assistants has been released by the Gujarat High Court. Candidates applied for this exam can check the exam dates for the skill test 2019 from the official website of Gujarat High Court.

The admit card can be downloadable online from the official web page only. It will contain all exam related details like exam venue, exam centre etc. Candidates would be able to download and print the admit card from 9th December 2019 onward.

It has been stated in the notice released by Gujarat High Court, that the Practical/ Skill Typing Test-Computer Based Online Examination System is scheduled to be on 15th December 2019 at the Ahmedabad.

The official website of Gujarat High Court to get more details on the Gujarat High Court Assistant 2019 exam is www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in .

Exam Pattern:

The Practical or Skill Typing Test will be conducted in two sessions.

Candidates must participate in Typing Language Test in Gujarati and English.

Total time provided will be 10 minutes for each test.

Total marks will be 20 Marks.

Steps to download Gujarat High Court Assistant Skill Test Date 2019:

Visit the official web page of Gujarat High Court.

Click on the link Notice for Practical / Skill (Typing) Test for the post of Assistant on the establishment of the Subordinate Courts in the Gujarat State of [Advt.No.RC/1434/2018(II) {69-201819}] [03/12/2019] on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new PDF file.

Check and download the PDF file.

Take a print of the PDF file for future use.

The direct link to download the exam date PDF file is here, Direct Link for Gujarat High Court Assistant Skill Test Date 2019.

Candidates qualifying in the Main Written Examination for the Assistant Posts will be able to appear for the Practical/ Skill Typing Test.

This recruitment exam is being held for fulfilling the requirement of 767 posts of Assistant against Advertisement Number – RC/1434/2018 (II).

Also read, Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LV_Fw5Gomag?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Gujarat High Court Assistant 2019 Skill Test Date Released on gujarathighcourt.nic.in, Check for Direct Link here was last modified:

Read More