TAPMI Profile Based Selection Process: Everything you need to know

TAPMI Manipal has been a beacon for driving changes in the Indian education system. For the last 35 years, the institute has redefined the technique of keeping up with the times. This flexibility and the ability to adapt, when coupled with the readiness to change is what makes this institute a cut above the rest.

This can be considered a key reason on its consistent success since it was established. It is astonishing to know that this institute has had an unbeaten 100 percent placement record for the last 33 years. This kind of consistency, that too in a world full of ever growing competition, is unheard of.

In its latest update just some time ago, TAPMI included a behavioural aspect to its admission process. This means that just the marks of the candidates are not enough to get them a seat at the institute. The candidate has to show excellent behaviour and character under pressure and in different scenarios.

The new process has introduced certain new dimensions to the group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI) rounds. These rounds are now designed to test you on your problem solving skills and your ability to lead a team of people you barely know to the path which is the most profitable. TAPMI Manipal has made sure it gets the most well rounded candidates for its flagship programmes.

Apart from these new introductions, TAPMI also has a process of selecting candidates for further rounds based on their ‘profile’, also called profile-based selection. What this essentially means is that it is not only your marks at the various stages of your education that will come under scrutiny but also your entire performance in both extracurriculars and academics.

Each of the different sections is given a different weightage and an overall score is calculated. This means that even if you may have scored lesser marks in the actual examinations that someone else, you stand a chance of proceeding further because of your superior profile. It takes your entire performance in the past, any backlogs you may have had, any shortcomings, and then uses it to grade you.

A fair amount of weightage is also provided to the work (corporate) experience that you may have had (relevant to the programme). A final combined score is generated for each candidate and that is used for the process.

Although each PGDM program has their own requirements, there is a general requirement that you must fulfil before becoming eligible for the PGDM programmes. This is that you must have a score of at least 50 percent marks in your graduate degree.

If you are a student in your final year, you can still apply. However, if the marks you obtain in your graduation fall below 50 percent, your admission is liable to cancellation.

After the initial process of shortlisting, you have to go through three rounds of the admission process: the Written Ability Test, the Group discussions and Collaborative problem solving ability, and the personal interview. Once you clear all of them, you secure a seat at TAPMI Manipal.

