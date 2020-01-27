TAPMI | Leadership Assessment & Development Center (LADC)

The Leadership Assessment & Development Center (LADC) at TAPMI is an initiative that gives a competitive advantage in leadership competencies to TAPMI students and the industry at large. Modern research underscores the importance of the development of leadership competencies.Yet, all business schools focus on the enhancement of only the technical abilities, leaving the leadership skills to be developed as a by-product. The Center seeks to address this gap. Unlike B-Schools all over the world, which may have a course on leadership, LADC engages with each student to develop their core leadership capabilities.

The Center delivers the ‘be, know and do’ of leadership through a simple process which consists of three steps.

Step 1: The first step is conducted using an innovative, evidence and protocol-based advisory approach. A series of integrated psychometric tests are used to identify transformational leadership capacities of the student.

Step 2: Drawing on the advisory, the second step involves the development of the gaps identified in the leadership competencies. Our emerging leaders strategize their individual transformational leadership development plan through advisory sessions and identify ways in which these areas can be developed.

Step 3: The last phase of this journey is an immersive experience to fine tune transformational leadership competencies related to the leadership roles of direction setting, creating alignment and creating engagement through our flagship course on leadership.

