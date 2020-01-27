BITS Pilani | Batch Profile 2019-20

Decide Your MBA Institute Wisely: Don’t Forget to Check Batch Profile

If you are reading this article, probably you are one of the many who are aspiring for an MBA. Quite often deciding on an appropriate program and an institute becomes very difficult because of numerous existing B-Schools, plethora of courses, tuition fee, placement scenario and one’s score in the relevant entrance exams. One more important decision making criteria should be the profile of your would-be classmates.

Over the years, BITS Pilani has gained reputation for its full-time MBA program offered in its Pilani campus. The Department of Management attracts candidates from around the country. Each student brings along a diverse and varied background, which in turn enriches peer to peer learning in the batch. In a professional educational program like MBA, peer to peer learning helps students to learn different skills easily. Hence, the institute always encourages diversity in terms of educational background, work experience and gender.

Diversity is evident from the batch profile of students admitted in the academic year 2019-20. About 35% female students constitute the batch. It has a good mix of freshers and experienced students from a variety of domains. They hail from 16 different Indian states and union territories, bringing their culture and experiences together.

At BITS Pilani, the number of seats for the MBA program is not fixed and is solely dependent on the quality of students who have applied in a particular year. The selection process for the MBA program emphasizes on the over-all personality of the candidates shortlisted for GD/PI/Writing Ability Test (WAT).

In the last few years, the batch size has been generally restricted to 65-75, which is relatively smaller than that of many other B-schools. The faculty to student ratio is approximately 1:10. This enables a better learning experience. Hence, students have ample scope to get personal attention.

The learning environment provided to this diverse group of pragmatic students, facilitated through an updated curriculum and imparted by excellent faculty members, result in enviable placement for the students and satisfaction for their employers.

Interested and eligible students should apply online for admission to the program.

