CMAT vs MAT: Which is more useful?

The CMAT and MAT are national-level management exams to select candidates for admission to various MBA and equivalent programs. While the NTA conducts the CMAT, the All India Management Association conducts MAT.

Both are regarded as the ‘easier’ entrance exams than the CAT and XAT. Many MBA aspirants, who are not confident of securing 95+ percentile in CAT/ XAT, keep the CMAT or MAT as the backup to secure a seat in any of the top MBA colleges in India. But how does a candidate choose between the CMAT and MAT?

Find out the advantages of CMAT and MAT, differences in exam pattern and top MBA colleges accepting CMAT and MAT score.

What is the MAT?

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is a screening exam for admission to the registered B-schools. Over 600 MBA colleges in India accept the MAT scorecard. The MAT tests are held four times in an academic year. The candidates will get the option of taking the test in either paper mode or the online computer-based mode.

What is CMAT?

The Common Management Admission Test or CMAT exam is also a screening exam to select candidates for management courses in more than 1000 institutes. The National Testing Agency conducts CMAT every year around January. The CMAT is an online computer-based test.

CMAT vs MAT Exam Pattern

MAT– Applicants get 150 minutes to attempt the five-part MAT question paper. The total marks of the MAT paper is 200. Each section consists of 40 MCQs with every question carrying one mark. The MAT suggests the approx time to attempt each section. There is no sectional time limit. The five sections of the MAT paper are as follows.

Language Comprehension- Mathematical Skills Data Analysis and Sufficiency Intelligence and Critical Reasoning Indian and Global Environment

CMAT– Candidates get 3 hours to attempt the 400 marks CMAT paper. The paper consists of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) divided into four sections. Each section contains 25 questions in the CMAT paper. There is no sectional time limit for the CMAT. Candidates can move across the sections as per their ease. The four sections of the CMAT paper are as follows.

Language Comprehension Logical Reasoning Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation General Awareness

Advantages of MAT over CMAT

MAT provides more options to applicants than CMAT. Applicants can select from two modes of examination: pen-paper based and online computer-based test.

Aspirants can take the MAT four times a year in February, May, September and December. Students can appear for CMAT only in January.

The number of candidates appearing for MAT is less than CMAT. Hence, applicants face less competition and get the opportunity to score a higher percentile.

Advantages of CMAT over MAT

More than 1000 management institutes accept the CMAT scores.

The CMAT paper is comparatively easier to solve for all candidates preparing for other MBA exams due to the similarity in the exam pattern.

More top MBA colleges like JBIMS, SIMSREE, K J Somaiya, etc are accepting CMAT to select candidates for the MBA courses.

Candidates get more time to solve four sections of the CMAT paper. MAT applicants, on the other hand, get 2 and a half hours to attempt the paper.

CMAT vs MAT Score Acceptability

While 600+ Management institutes accept the MAT score, the CMAT score is accepted by over 1000 colleges.

The top MBA colleges accepting MAT score in 2020 are as follows.

BIMTECH Greater Noida

School of Inspired Leadership (SOIL), Gurgaon

IMS Ghaziabad

Christ University, Bengaluru

Acharya Institute of Management & Sciences (AIMS), Bengaluru

Alliance University, Bengaluru

Balaji Institute of Modern Management, Pune

MS Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bengaluru

Asia Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi

KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneshwar

Indus Business Academy, Bengaluru

Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship Mumbai and Kochi

The following top management institutes accept the CMAT scorecard to shortlist candidates for the second round of admission process.

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE), Mumbai Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool), Mumbai N L Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai Goa Institute of Management, Goa Institute of Financial Management and Research, Changambakkam KIIT School of Rural Management, Bhubaneshwar Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), Bangalore Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Nagpur Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Hyderabad Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad SIES College of Management Studies, Mumbai

