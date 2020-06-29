Taming the CAT Session 2 – by IIM Ahmedabad Students – PaGaLGuY

After an interactive and engaging first session where the speakers shared their personal journeys, we present to you the second session in Tame the CAT series: CAT Crash Course.

So if you are you preparing for CAT & struggling to strategize or if you want to know what it takes to achieve a high percentile, register now for the CAT Crash Course. The sessions are independent of each other so even you missed the first session, worry not and register!

Learn about the strategies & tricks used by IIM-A’s top percentilers as they take you through their approach for acing each section. The speakers will also discuss past questions & answer all your doubts so that you can crack the CAT.

Register now at cutt.ly/tamethecat2!

All proceeds raised from the sessions will be donated to help underprivileged communities affected by COVID in Ahmedabad- cutt.ly/helpahmd

Date: 5th July 2020

Time: 5 PM

Fees: Rs. 300 for the session

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IIM Ahmedabad PGPX Admissions

Read More