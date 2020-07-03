Bell The CAT (LRDI Course) Demo Session by IIM A student – Chirag Tibrewal – Register Now!

There have been a lot of concerns among CAT aspirants on how to plan and prepare for one of India’s most competitive examinations. Oftentimes, we follow myriad techniques which are outdated and do not yield the required returns.

This leads us to not making it to the coveted 99 percentile bracket. However, with ‘Bell The CAT’ series, we are here to improve your CAT preparation strategy and ensure you do make it to your dream B-school.

‘Bell The CAT’ is an initiative by few students of IIM Ahmedabad who aim to provide quality education and guidance to CAT aspirants as they prepare to join their dream B-school. Having gone through the same rigor few years back, they are most suited to guide and teach CAT aspirants fundas, tricks and techniques which helped them ace CAT.

The series not only aims to promote quality education in our society but also aims to help the nation in battling the Covid-19 crisis by donating 50% of the proceedings to Government of India’s Covid relief efforts.

The series will start with a month-long LRDI comprehensive course being conducted by Chirag Tibrewal, IIM Ahmedabad (Batch of 2019-21). Chirag scored a 99.62 percentile in CAT 2018, with a 99.92 percentile in the LRDI section.

He successfully cleared GD-PI rounds for all IIMs and other tier-1 B-schools in India and finally settled for IIM Ahmedabad. He is also an All-India Rank Holder (6th) in CS examinations and has completed 2 levels of the CA curriculum with distinction. He has also aced several other aptitude tests like Thinker 7.11.

We are really proud to start this initiative with a demo session on July 12, 2020 (Sunday) at 6:30pm which will be free for all and will give a taste of how the sessions are going to look going forward.

We will start with the live classes from July 17, 2020 (Friday) at 6:30pm. Further details will be communicated post the demo session.

The initiative is meant to help students learn from the best talent in the country and get quality guidance on how to plan and prepare for their career. For the same, we have partnered with Pagalguy and IMS India to help us in the journey going forward.

We wish to battle this crisis together and come out victorious at the end of it. Let us all ensure we work hard enough to reach the dreams we aspire to fulfil.

The students at IIM Ahmedabad, through this initiative, are here to help and guide you. The registrations for the demo session and live classes are open. Hope to interact with all of you soon!

Registration fee: INR 3199 /-

Here’s the link for registration:

https://forms.gle/ZaGXgL64mxQXXgDs9

From all of us at IIM-A, stay safe and healthy!

