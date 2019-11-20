GATE 2020 Correction Window for Examination City Activated on gate.iitd.ac.in, Steps to make the changes

GATE 2020 Correction Window for Examination City

The correction window for changing the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2020 examination city, paper and other details is now being activated. Candidates applied for GATE 2020 and wish to change the details can visit the official website of GATE.

The correction window link is now active and this facility to change details will be available for the candidates till 25th November 2019. Candidates would be able to do only few changes as mentioned by the officials in the notification.

Candidates will have to pay an additional fee for changing the examination city. Other details which can be corrected are Examination City, Examination Paper, Candidate Name, Gender, Category, Father’s Name, College Name, etc.

The official website to follow in order to do the changes on the GATE 2020 correction window is gate.iitd.ac.in. You can follow the below steps to initiate the changes in the correction window.

Stay connected with other applicants through our group, GATE 2020 : Exam date, Application form Correction from 15 October.

Steps to login into GATE 2020 Correction window:

Go to the official website of GATE 2020.

Login into your account through the login credentials.

Click on the edit option and make the changes.

Do the payment as applicable.

Click on save and submit button.

Print the changes done for record purpose.

Changes in the examination city will be accepted only till 25th November 2019. Candidates can also login to their GOAPS portal to do the changes.

Candidates who have issues regarding fee payment must contact the SBI Team by mail (merchant@sbi.co.in) or call on 022-27560266, 022-27560267 for assistance by providing their GATE Registration number. Please keep visiting the GATE website for timely updates and information.

Also read, GATE 2020 Correction Window.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qYHxkEcPPws?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

GATE 2020 Correction Window for Examination City Activated on gate.iitd.ac.in, Steps to make the changes was last modified:

Read More