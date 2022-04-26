Start your journey as a leader: Why join JKBS?

In contemporary times, even a layman is aware that education is supposed to facilitate one with the means to formulate independent thinking rather than feeding thoughts and opinions. Harbouring on this thought, JK Business School (JKBS) offers revolutionary, class apart, and state-of-the-art B-School education to the young aspirants. Affiliated by AICTE and approved and affiliated by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. JKBS offers the most impactful pedagogy to the students. With a vast campus of around 10 acres, JKBS is situated in the vicinity of Delhi NCR, which gives it a close connection with the industry. It’s a fully ac campus with a residential facility. The institute boasts of a strong faculty base, who are not only scholars from academia but also adept industry professionals. Herein most of the teachers hail from IIT/ IIM/ Ivy league backgrounds. Additionally, JKBS has been ranked among the top 21 private B-Schools in India by Education World. Business World has kept JKBS on its Top 38 Private Business School list. Moreover, it bagged 5th rank in the Northern Region by the Global Human Resource Development Center.

JKBS offers a holistic PGDM program along the lines of the ones offered by IIMs. Students get an option to specialize in 6 up and coming domains to kickstart their professional journeys. These specializations include Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing and Analytics, Supply Chain Management and Analytics. With an immersive learning experience, students get the corporate experience first-hand through multiple corporate partnerships. Some of the corporate partners are Bergers, BYJUs, Bata, Oyo, HDFC Bank, Extramarks, Pepsico, Parle, Dell, Coca Cola, Phillips, FedEx, and Jio, among other stellar names of the industry. The students get a chance to work experience live projects with industry professionals. With an affordable fee structure, the program also gives an option to students to bag on scholarships and access the best B-School education. Understanding the necessity of international collaborations and global exposure, JKBS has a range of comprehensive collaborations with the institutes of global repute. Some of the institutes that have joined hands with JKBS are Wroclaw University of Economics, Poland, University of British Columbia, Canada, and California State University,

California. In the extension of this, the Govinda Hari Singhania Global Immersion Scheme facilitates international study tours to positively abet the students’ learning experience. Besides this, the campus boasts of a Digital Knowledge Resource Center with access to more than 1000 International and National e-journals. Harbouring on the skill optimization, the students are given access to Value Added Courses. These value-added courses are facilitated in association with IIMBx and focus on e Delta Fintech and Investment Management. The campus also boasts of giving rise to numerous start-ups through its incubation center. A thriving hub of innovation, the workshops and case studies are a regular occurrence at JKBS.

The holistic placements are the testimony of the class apart from the pedagogical approach practised in JKBS. With a record of 100 percent placements, the highest package offered at JKBS was accounted at 24 LPA, whereas the average package was 6.24 LPA. The top recruiters at JKBS were Nestle, Intellipat, JKT, Flipkart, Decathlon, Berger Paints, Unison International, KPMG, Axis Bank, IDBI, Reliance Jio, EY, Big Basket, and HeadsUp Consulting, among many others. The average package percentage for the last three years stood at 5.76 LPA.

All these qualities exhibit the stellar education administered through the grounds of JKBS. With a focus to transform and nurture young minds into the leaders of future and thought leaders, JKBS is indeed a thriving hub of innovation and research. It is now accepting admission for the MBA Batch 2022 -24 – APPLY NOW

