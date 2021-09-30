A Stellar Start to Your Management Journey: eMBA at MET Mumbai

Aristotle said, ‘Excellence is not an act, but a habit’. Harboring on this very ideology, the Mumbai Educational Trust (MET Mumbai) instills every such quality among the students that habituates them to persistently strive for excellence. Having consistently ranked among the top B-schools of the country, the MET League of Colleges has in store varied resources that warrant the holistic growth of the students. In Times B School survey 2021, MET has been ranked as the 4th best B-school in Mumbai and 14th best B School in the West zone. MET has consistently focused on enhancing skills among the students that sway from the traditional pedagogical methods and bring about novel techniques of teaching that instill lifelong interpersonal skills among the students. These skills enable them to become industry-ready professionals. Located in the urban mega-metropolis of Mumbai, the MET provides an interface between students and the evolving world of the corporate. The unique partnerships and the international alliances with the academic and industry partners, ensure that students get a holistic exposure to a multitude of diversities and experiences. The aspect of honing socially aware individuals is one of the prime mottos of MET and thereon, the students are sensitized through MET Seva and CSR group.

e-Empowered MBA (eMBA) program offered by MET Asian Management Development Centre is an autonomous two-year postgraduate flagship course by MET. The programme is spread across four certificates and offers specializations like Marketing, Finance, and Human Resources. The coming-of-age curriculum offered under the eMBA at MET focuses on enhancing the students’ virtual communication skills, personal e-branding technology proficiency, data-driven thinking, domain knowledge basics, among many other topics that are in demand in the industry. The program is structured in a way that it aims to hone skills such as interpersonal skills, management strategy and innovation, human capital management, design thinking, digital transformation, business communication, etc. Through this hands-on and immersive experience of learning, the MBA degree becomes something that goes beyond the classroom. The idea behind this degree is to hone the entrepreneurial acumen of the students, to become future entrepreneurial leaders of the industry. The ultimate objective of this course is multifold, through comprehensive group discussion activities, peer-based approach to learning, and immersive teaching methods, the students would be able to adopt problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and mastery of varied analytical methods and tools.

The success of the eMBA program at MET is highly manifested in the integrated student testimonials. Aditya Karkhanis, placed in Transworld group, says ‘MET eMBA program has helped me understand, explore, and realize the true potential within me.’ Arti Talreja now working with Aditya Birla Group believes that the eMBA program at MET is a perfect blend of digital with the management as a discipline. The star alumni, Gautam Gulati having worked as COO of KIAH Lifestyle credits the expert set of faculty members for motivating him to think and act outside of the box. Nitika Sharma, Deputy General Manager at Lodha Group says that the eMBA program and the decision to choose the same has been instrumental in her success and culmination of her as a leading industry professional. For Rohit Pawar, currently working with Reliance Big Entertainment, the eMBA program at MET was the empowering factor behind his corporate career boost.

MET campus offers stellar placement opportunities to the students. It is the right platform to kickstart one’s journey into the dazzling world of corporate. The alumni performance of MET graduates is widely appreciated, henceforth, over 75% of recruiters returned to campus for placements. Some of the leading places where MET students have found home are ABP News, Abbott India, Accenture, Asian Paints, American Express, Capgemini, Citi Bank, Dabur India Ltd, Ernst and Young, Grand Hyatt, HDFC Bank, ICICI Prudential, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC Group, KPMG, L&T Infotech, NDTV, Times of India, Pfizer Ltd, Zee Group, among many such leading organizations. The MET alumni are raising the MET flag high by excelling at their respective roles in these organizations.

To apply to eMBA program at MET one has to be a graduate in any discipline. Those who are appearing for their final exams can also apply for the program. There is a comprehensive selection process to get admission in the eMBA program of MET. You can apply with your scores of MET – MCT, along with the aptitude questions, statement of purpose, academic record, and other parameters. Another way to apply is to apply using the scores of any aptitude test among MHCET, CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, GMAT, MAT, coupled with the aptitude questions, statement of purpose, academic record, and other parameters.

Admissions are closing soon for the year 2021. To find more information on eMBA or to apply, click here.

Read More