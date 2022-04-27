How the GMAT Exam Can Change Your Career Path for Good!

Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) is a standardized admissions test used by many business schools across the world. The test is designed to assess a candidate’s ability and skill to think critically and solve problems essential for business programs.

GMAT is a required test for seeking admission into graduate business programs. The scores determine an applicant’s performance ability during their graduate program. These MBA schools trust and believe in these results for the admission of students.

Why GMAT?

GMAT is one of the most essential admissions exams for business schools. It assesses your reasoning skills and analytical ability. A high GMAT score indicates that you are a strong candidate for most business schools. Hence, for students who are serious about getting into business schools, the GMAT exam is the perfect way to do so.

GMAT Exam helps you stand out!

It reflects your motivation and seriousness for the field.

It determines your ability with relevant skills for the top graduate business programs.

It offers a plethora of opportunities for you globally.

It enables business schools to make an informed decision about your candidature.

Why GMAT exam is crucial for a potential applicant?

GMAT is a popular and widely used exam for MBA programs for more than 50+ years now.

110+ countries also receive your score reports, making you eligible for MBA in different countries.

More than 2 lakh + candidates appear for the GMAT exam globally every year.

Applicants use the score to seek admission to the best MBA programs and outstanding business schools worldwide.

B-schools accepting the GMAT exam for MBA in India

GMAT admissions are becoming more and more popular in B-Schools around the world. India is no exception, with several top-tier programs now accepting GMAT scores. While the exam is not mandatory for all applicants, gaining admission with a GMAT score can give you an edge over other candidates. So while you aim for the best, here is a list of the colleges accepting the GMAT.

Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. Indian Institute of Management (For executive programmes) – Ahmedabad, Calcutta, Bangalore, Lucknow, Indore, and others MDI Gurgaon XLRI, Jamshedpur S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai IMT Ghaziabad Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai. BITS Pilani, Rajasthan IMI, New Delhi

& many more..

Why take the GMAT exam to pursue MBA or MiM abroad

The GMAT exam is a widely accepted and respected measure of business acumen. There are several reasons to take the GMAT exam for MBA (Masters of Business Administration) or MiM (Masters in Management) studies abroad. These include:

The GMAT is an internationally recognized measure of business knowledge and skills.

It is a globally standardized test. Meaning that it has been developed with the needs and concerns of business as a whole in mind. This makes it suitable for students who want to find out how well they will perform on an international level.

Many students choose to take the GMAT to boost their chances of being accepted into a business program abroad.

It also includes wanting to increase their job prospects after completing their graduate degrees. The GMAT is not the only factor that determines acceptance into a business program, but it is a vital one.

The GMAT is also a useful tool to maintain your career momentum and visibility. It is also a confidence booster and a great way to show leadership potential.

Top colleges abroad accepting GMAT for MBA and MiM

Many MBA programs in several countries require applicants to have scored on the GMAT exam. Best colleges abroad that accept the GMAT for an MBA or MiM are as follows:

Stanford University, California INSEAD – Fontainebleau, France Harvard University, Massachusetts London Business School (LBS) – London, United Kingdom The University of British Columbia, HEC Paris – Paris, France IE Business School, Spain IMD (Swiss Graduate School of Management) – Lausanne, Switzerland IESE Business School, Spain ESADE Business School – Barcelona, Spain

Thus, the GMAT is an imperative factor in determining your admission to a graduate management program worldwide. There are numerous resources available to help you prepare, so ensure to use them to your best advantage.

