The campus experience is integral to choosing the right institution for higher education. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar (SSN) Institutions in Chennai, affiliated with Anna University, is designed to offer a holistic and immersive educational journey. SSN stands as a beacon of excellence in academia with world-class facilities, a supportive community, and endless growth opportunities.

A Thriving Student Community

SSN Institutions enrol more than 4,000 students who are some of the best and brightest in the country. The campus offers an inclusive culture where the students are encouraged to participate in intellectual debates and challenge conventional ideas while exploring new avenues of learning. Clubs, societies, and activities cater to diverse interests, enabling students to develop skills beyond academics.

Entrepreneurial initiatives are encouraged, and there are adequate resources to make students innovative and leaders. There is never a dull moment as the events and activities are scheduled throughout the year. Cultural festivals, international conferences, and more make it a busy personal and professional development calendar.

World-Class Academic Infrastructure

SSN boasts of an academic infrastructure that is second to none. The campus provides:

Cross-campus Wi-Fi: Ensures seamless connectivity for research and learning.

Ensures seamless connectivity for research and learning. State-of-the-art research Facilities: Facilitating students for advanced projects.

Facilitating students for advanced projects. Central Library: Having more than 108,763 volumes, 36,514 titles, and access to renowned databases such as IEEE, ACM, and ScienceDirect.

Having more than 108,763 volumes, 36,514 titles, and access to renowned databases such as IEEE, ACM, and ScienceDirect. Interactive Learning Tools: Online courses and NPTEL video lectures are available for additional learning.

The fully air-conditioned library is a campus for learning with extended hours catering to the busy schedule of students.

Comfortable Living Spaces

The campus has well-designed boys and girls hostels.

The hostels have every facility for comfort and other needs.

Spacious rooms with various accommodation options like shared or air-conditioned rooms.

Modern amenities, including Wi-Fi connectivity, dining halls, and recreational areas.

Independent units for each hostel with kitchens, libraries, and TV facilities.

SSN makes sure that students feel at home while pursuing their academic goals.

Vibrant Sports Culture

SSN believes in the power of sports to foster teamwork, fitness, and discipline. The institution offers professional-level facilities for a variety of sports:

Indoor Games: Basketball, table tennis, squash, badminton, chess, and carrom.

Basketball, table tennis, squash, badminton, chess, and carrom. Outdoor Games: Cricket, football, track & field, volleyball, tennis, and many more.

Cricket, football, track & field, volleyball, tennis, and many more. Fitness Centres: Separate gyms for boys and girls to be always at the top physical form.

The cricket grounds, opened by Kapil Dev, have produced talents such as R. Ashwin, and Arjuna Awardee Anaka Alankamony has spent her training hours on these table tennis courts.

Health and Wellness Support

A sound body is essential for a sound mind. SSN provides students with access to:

Round-the-clock medical support with an on-campus doctor.

A fully-stocked dispensary and an ambulance for emergencies.

Wellness counselling to help students navigate personal, academic, and career challenges.

Transport Facilities

Getting to and from SSN is effortless. The institution operates an extensive fleet of well-maintained buses covering all parts of Chennai. Punctuality and safety are hallmarks of SSN’s transport services.

Cafeteria and Dining

SSN’s two-storey cafeteria provides healthy, tasty, and value-for-money food. Its extended hours are a hot spot for the students to recharge at hectic times.

A Vibrant Auditorium Experience

The SSN auditorium is a centre of intellectual and cultural activities, accommodating 1,000 students. It has all modern sound systems and multimedia projectors and is used for guest lectures, symposia, and cultural events. There is also a mini-auditorium, which accommodates 300 people and is helpful for smaller events.

State-of-the-Art Digital Infrastructure

As a leader in digital education, SSN provides campus-wide Wi-Fi, allowing students to access learning materials anywhere, anytime. The BYOD (Bring Your Device) policy encourages students to integrate technology into their academic lives seamlessly.

Engaging Activities and Clubs

More than 20 clubs are provided to SSN students, catering to the interests of students across various disciplines, from music and drama to robotics and coding. Regular events and workshops allow students to exhibit their talents and form meaningful bonds.

A Place That Inspires Greatness

Luminaries like Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Kamal Haasan have graced the SSN campus. Its vibrant atmosphere inspires students to excel and make their mark. SSN Institutions Chennai is more than just an educational institution; it is a place where students grow, learn, and thrive. With its exceptional facilities and a commitment to holistic development, SSN provides the ideal environment for students to achieve their full potential.

