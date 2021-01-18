HomeMBA Entrance Exam 2020-21CAT Entrance Exam 2020-21 Articles
  • Articles

    • GNIOT Group of Institutions Extends Scholarship for Deserving Students

    Posted on by Ranjani Madan

    What is GNIOT?

    The Greater Noida Institute of Technology, (GNIOT) is an Engineering college at the forefront of management and technical education. The All-India Council of Technical Education approved GNIOT, affiliated to Dr. A.P.J. Kalam Technical University, is in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.  

    During the challenging times of the pandemic, many families have suffered both financial setbacks and loss of lives. Some families lost the sole or principal earning member. Other families fell victim to job and business losses.

    Several students had to drop out of schools and colleges as the families could not meet the fees. Many of the victims had hoped for a miracle to rescue them from the crisis. 

    GNIOT to the rescue

    The GNIOT Group of Institutions has stepped up to meet the capital requirements of deserving students. The institute has extended scholarships worth ₹10,00,00,000 for creditable candidates. 

    Who is eligible?

    Students across different academic streams can avail themselves of GNIOT’s comprehensive Scholarship Program.

    GNIOT will extend scholarships based on the student’s 12th Board and JEE (Joint Entrance Exam of IITs) scores at the undergrad level in:

    • B.Tech
    • BBA
    • BCA
    • B.Com

    GNIOT will extend scholarships based on the student’s undergrad degree, CAT, MAT, XAT, GATE, or other graduate entrance test scores at the post-graduation level in:

    • MBA
    • PGDM
    • MCA
    • M.Tech

    What does GNIOT deliver?

    GNIOT’s flagship PGDM programme is famously referred to as PGDM 4.0. 

    Dr. Arun Kumar Singh, Director GNIOT Institute of Management Studies, emphasized on GNIOT group’s focus on the quality of education in all their programs.

    Both in academics and administration, the institute follows the global standard for quality and upgradation, which Dr. Singh believes is the only way for an educational institution to progress. 

    The GNIOT group of Institutions is on the right course. It provides students with the appropriate skills and practical exposure through internships and training. 

    Industrial training and live projects are the regular and mandatory features at GNIOT.

    Current employers assume that when students appear to take their first job, they have internship experience, are skilled and trained, and ready to begin at full speed. 

    Dr. Singh stated that the group of institutes have over three hundred recruiters on board. GNIOT attracted twelve lakhs per annum as the highest salary package and averaged a pay package at five lakhs per annum. 

    Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Chairman, GNIOT Group of Institutions believes that monetary constraints should not hold back meritorious students. GNIOT has extended scholarships for students based on their academic achievements and potential. The drive would ensure access to quality education for every deserving student. 

    Mr. Swadesh Singh, the CEO, GNIOT Institute of Management Studies, would like to establish equal opportunities for students from West Bengal and North East.

    Students from these provinces, pursuing higher studies, are high on the priority list at GNIOT. Mr. Singh said in a discussion that the institute has an avant-garde infrastructure in place.

    He is certain that this scholarship initiative will provide the necessary help for the intellectual talent in West Bengal and the North East regions of India. 

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

    Read Next

    Albeit the soaring applications to the program, is an MBA the right bet for all?
    Many people have been trying to find the answer to the question: do you need an MBA.  The seekers have grown much during the pandemic. Instead of steering them towards a clear path, the economic meltdown has made the skeptics more ambivalent. While some aspirants view the commute time freed with virtual working to earn
    In MBA Entrance Exam 2020-21  ·  2 weeks ago
    Vishesh Garg is the whiz kid from Solan
    The new year brought its cheer for many IIM aspirants. The media is agog with success stories of CAT toppers. The press cannot help but feature toppers of the CAT race. But everyone seeks chronicles that inspire aspirants to aim for the top. One such account is that of twenty-three-year-old Vishesh Garg who scored 99.99
    In MBA Entrance Exam 2020-21  ·  6 days ago
    Apply to over a Hundred Management Graduation Programs without GMAT/GRE Scores
    Is that a sigh of relief we heard from MBA aspirants? Several top-ranked schools in the US have waived the hitherto mandatory GMAT/GRE scores for admission into graduate programs.  At least sixty-four schools among the top one hundred have made the tests optional while pushing for the test waiver. Admission officials have assured aspirants that
    In MBA Entrance Exam 2020-21  ·  3 days ago
    IIM Indore to bedeck Ayodhya 
    The city of Ayodhya just got the best deal for a frou-frou. Indian Institute of Management – Indore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation to develop the city of Ayodhya as an international spiritual destination.  What plucked the scheme for IIM-I? The work on Ram temple construction in the Uttar
    In MBA Entrance Exam 2020-21  ·  in 5 hours
    GNIOT Group of Institutions Extends Scholarship for Deserving Students
    What is GNIOT? The Greater Noida Institute of Technology, (GNIOT) is an Engineering college at the forefront of management and technical education. The All-India Council of Technical Education approved GNIOT, affiliated to Dr. A.P.J. Kalam Technical University, is in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.   During the challenging times of the pandemic, many families have suffered
    In Engineering  ·  in 5 hours