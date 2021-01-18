GNIOT Group of Institutions Extends Scholarship for Deserving Students

What is GNIOT?

The Greater Noida Institute of Technology, (GNIOT) is an Engineering college at the forefront of management and technical education. The All-India Council of Technical Education approved GNIOT, affiliated to Dr. A.P.J. Kalam Technical University, is in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.

During the challenging times of the pandemic, many families have suffered both financial setbacks and loss of lives. Some families lost the sole or principal earning member. Other families fell victim to job and business losses.

Several students had to drop out of schools and colleges as the families could not meet the fees. Many of the victims had hoped for a miracle to rescue them from the crisis.

GNIOT to the rescue

The GNIOT Group of Institutions has stepped up to meet the capital requirements of deserving students. The institute has extended scholarships worth ₹10,00,00,000 for creditable candidates.

Who is eligible?

Students across different academic streams can avail themselves of GNIOT’s comprehensive Scholarship Program.

GNIOT will extend scholarships based on the student’s 12th Board and JEE (Joint Entrance Exam of IITs) scores at the undergrad level in:

B.Tech

BBA

BCA

B.Com

GNIOT will extend scholarships based on the student’s undergrad degree, CAT, MAT, XAT, GATE, or other graduate entrance test scores at the post-graduation level in:

MBA

PGDM

MCA

M.Tech

What does GNIOT deliver?

GNIOT’s flagship PGDM programme is famously referred to as PGDM 4.0.

Dr. Arun Kumar Singh, Director GNIOT Institute of Management Studies, emphasized on GNIOT group’s focus on the quality of education in all their programs.

Both in academics and administration, the institute follows the global standard for quality and upgradation, which Dr. Singh believes is the only way for an educational institution to progress.

The GNIOT group of Institutions is on the right course. It provides students with the appropriate skills and practical exposure through internships and training.

Industrial training and live projects are the regular and mandatory features at GNIOT.

Current employers assume that when students appear to take their first job, they have internship experience, are skilled and trained, and ready to begin at full speed.

Dr. Singh stated that the group of institutes have over three hundred recruiters on board. GNIOT attracted twelve lakhs per annum as the highest salary package and averaged a pay package at five lakhs per annum.

Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Chairman, GNIOT Group of Institutions believes that monetary constraints should not hold back meritorious students. GNIOT has extended scholarships for students based on their academic achievements and potential. The drive would ensure access to quality education for every deserving student.

Mr. Swadesh Singh, the CEO, GNIOT Institute of Management Studies, would like to establish equal opportunities for students from West Bengal and North East.

Students from these provinces, pursuing higher studies, are high on the priority list at GNIOT. Mr. Singh said in a discussion that the institute has an avant-garde infrastructure in place.

He is certain that this scholarship initiative will provide the necessary help for the intellectual talent in West Bengal and the North East regions of India.

