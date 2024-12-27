The much-awaited IBSAT 2024 test is scheduled for December 28 & 29, and nearly all applicants have successfully booked their slots for this remote-proctored test conducted by professional administrators from ICFAI Business School (IBS).

IBSAT is a remote-proctored management aptitude test that can be taken from the comfort of your home. It is the gateway to MBA/PGPM programs at all 9 IBS campuses.

IBSAT Test Pattern:

The test is designed to assess candidates on key areas crucial for success in management education.

The exam includes the following sections:

Verbal Ability (VA): Tests English language proficiency, including vocabulary, grammar, and reading comprehension.

Quantitative Aptitude (QA): Evaluates mathematical and problem-solving skills, covering arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and data interpretation.

Data Adequacy & Data Interpretation (DA/DI): Assesses analytical abilities, focusing on interpreting and analyzing data sets.

Reading Comprehension (RC): Measures the ability to understand and analyze written passages.

The test comprises 140 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to be completed in 120 minutes (2 hours). With no negative marking, candidates can attempt all questions confidently.

Scholarship:

IBSAT offers the top 500 students an opportunity to earn a Rs 2 Lakh scholarship, making it a valuable incentive for aspiring management students.

Next Steps After IBSAT:

Selection Briefings

From January 10–19, 2025, IBS will conduct selection briefings across 70 locations in India. These sessions allow students and their parents to interact with IBS Directors, Alumni, and Senior Faculty, providing deeper insights into the institute and their preferred campuses.

Selection Process:

Qualified candidates will proceed to the Selection Process, scheduled from February 15–24, 2025, at IBS Hyderabad.

Campus Allotment: Based on performance in the selection process, which includes a Micro Presentation, Personal Interview, and graduation marks.

Micro Presentation:

This component evaluates candidates’ communication, presentation skills, and ability to organize thoughts quickly.

Candidates select a number between 1 and 100, each corresponding to a pre-assigned topic.

After choosing a topic, they are given 1 minute to prepare and must deliver a 3-minute presentation.

Admissions Without IBSAT:

Admissions are open till January 31st, 2025, for candidates exempted from IBSAT by submitting valid scores from CAT/NMAT by GMAC™/XAT/GMAT™ (2022 onwards).

