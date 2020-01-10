SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Notification to be Released Soon on ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Notification

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment notification for SSC Selection Post will be announced soon. Applicants who aspire to join government jobs should be ready for the opportunity by taking SSC Selection Post Exam 2020.

This year, the commission will publish the notification on 17 January 2020 and close the online application submission on 14 February 2020 according to SSC Official Calendar 2019-20. All candidates who wish to show up in SSC Selection Post 2020 are encouraged to keep a check of the official site for all updates.

Job Highlights:

Notification SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Date of Notification Jan 9, 2020 Advertisement Releasing Date 17 January 2020 Online Submission Last Date Feb 14, 2020 Exam Date 10 June 2020 to 12 June 2020 Official URL https://ssc.nic.in/ City new Delhi State Delhi Country India Education Qualification Graduate, Other Qualifications, Post Graduate, Secondary, Senior Secondary

Consistently, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts level-wise enlistment test for Matric, Higher Secondary, Graduation or more level posts according to necessity through SSC Selection Post Exam. The commission has yet not affirmed about the vacancies of posts. Aspirants will have the option to check level-wise opportunities of this current year, once SSC Selection Post 8 Exam 2020 authority advertisement is out.

A year ago, the commission had declared 1348 opening for Group-C Class-II/and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial posts. For which, the notice was discharged on 6 August 2019 and the applicants had the option to submit applications by 31 August 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: Candidates will have the option to check the qualification criteria in the notice PDF once initiated on the official site.

Age Limit – 18 to 30 years (Candidates having a place with the reserved category will get age relaxation according to government standards)

Selection Criteria:

Computer Based Test (CBT) and the candidate must score 35% (for General Category) Marks in the test.

Application Process:

Interested candidates can apply for SSC exam through the online mode prior to 14 February 2020 and instructed to take a printout of the same for future reference.

