SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Notification to be Released Soon on ssc.nic.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Notification: Candidates can find the SSC phase 8 selection notification to be released soon on ssc.nic.in.

    SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Notification
    Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment notification for SSC Selection Post will be announced soon. Applicants who aspire to join government jobs should be ready for the opportunity by taking SSC Selection Post Exam 2020.

    This year, the commission will publish the notification on 17 January 2020 and close the online application submission on 14 February 2020 according to SSC Official Calendar 2019-20. All candidates who wish to show up in SSC Selection Post 2020 are encouraged to keep a check of the official site for all updates.

    Job Highlights:

    Notification SSC Selection Post 8 2020
    Date of Notification Jan 9, 2020
    Advertisement Releasing Date 17 January 2020
    Online Submission Last Date Feb 14, 2020
    Exam Date 10 June 2020 to 12 June 2020
    Official URL https://ssc.nic.in/
    City new Delhi
    State Delhi
    Country India
    Education Qualification Graduate, Other Qualifications, Post Graduate, Secondary, Senior Secondary

    Consistently, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts level-wise enlistment test for Matric, Higher Secondary, Graduation or more level posts according to necessity through SSC Selection Post Exam. The commission has yet not affirmed about the vacancies of posts. Aspirants will have the option to check level-wise opportunities of this current year, once SSC Selection Post 8 Exam 2020 authority advertisement is out.

    A year ago, the commission had declared 1348 opening for Group-C Class-II/and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial posts. For which, the notice was discharged on 6 August 2019 and the applicants had the option to submit applications by 31 August 2019.

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Educational Qualification: Candidates will have the option to check the qualification criteria in the notice PDF once initiated on the official site.

    Age Limit – 18 to 30 years (Candidates having a place with the reserved category will get age relaxation according to government standards)

    Selection Criteria:

    Computer Based Test (CBT) and the candidate must score 35% (for General Category) Marks in the test.

    Application Process:

    Interested candidates can apply for SSC exam through the online mode prior to 14 February 2020 and instructed to take a printout of the same for future reference.

