ICAI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 27 Vacant Posts of Officer, Director and Other on icai.org

ICAI Recruitment 2020

Institute Establishment of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification with respect to the enrolment of administrative posts including Director, Deputy Director, Senior Officer and Officer Posts. Competitors can apply to the position through the endorsed format at the latest 8 February 2020.

As indicated by the advertisement, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) will enlist 27 opportunities for which, applicants will have to send their applications by 8 February 2020 at ICAI, CMA Bhawan, 12 Sudder Street, Kolkata – 700016.

Job Highlights:

27 Vacancies Notified, Apply by 8 Feb
Date of Notification: Jan 8, 2020
Submission Last Date: Feb 8, 2020
Official URL: https://www.icai.org/indexbkp.html
Education Criteria: CA/CS/ICWA, Other Qualifications

Aspirants applying to the post must have administrative traits, interpersonal and communication skills and can coordinate and work in team for applying to the post. Aspirants can check details regarding qualification criteria below.

Vacancy Details:

Post Number of Seats Director 04 Posts Deputy Director 03 Posts Senior Officer 03 Posts Officer 17 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can refer the official website of ICAI for educational qualification, age limit, experience criteria and other details.

Interested applicants can apply for ICAI Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the ICAI, CMA Bhawan, 12 Sudder Street, Kolkata – 700016 at the very latest 8 February 2020.

