UPSSSC Computer Operator 2019

The written exam date for the Computer Operator posts has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates applied for this UPSSSC computer operator exam can download the exam date released on the official website.

This recruitment exam 2019 is being held by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for the Computer Operator Posts under the Computer Operator (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2016.

The written exam for UPSSSC Computer Operator 2019 will be held on 26th December 2019 by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates can also check the exam centre updates available on the website.

The official website of UPSSSC to get more details on the exam and to check the exam dates is www.upsssc.gov.in . Candidates must check the exam dates released by following below mentioned steps.

Steps to Download UPSSSC Computer Operator Exam Date 2019:

Visit the official website of UPSSSC- Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission as mentioned above.

Click on the Notice Board section available on the home page of the official website.

Go to the link UPSSSC Computer Operator Exam Date 2019 Advertisement No-25-Exam/2016 given on the Home Page.

You will get the desired PDF file being reflected on the screen.

Check and download the PDF file.

Take a print of the PDF for future use.

The direct link to check the exam date is here, UPSSSC Computer Operator Exam Date 2019 .

Candidates must keep visiting the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for latest updates regarding Computer Operator (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2016. Stay tuned here for timely information.

UPSSSC Computer Operator 2019 Exam Schedule Released on upsssc.gov.in, Get Direct Link of PDF here

