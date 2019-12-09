CTET December 2019 Paper 1 and Paper 2 Cut Off Marks Released on ctet.nic.in, Check Category Wise Cut Off

CTET December 2019 Paper 1 and Paper 2 Cut Off Marks

Candidates can check CTET qualifying marks and passing marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST category candidates through this article. Candidates need to obtain the cut off in order to qualify the examination of CTET 2019.

Candidates not being able to score the qualifying marks will not be eligible to appear for the further process and will again need to try for the CTET 2020 exam. Those qualifying in CTET 2019 will be able to apply for teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya, NVS and Tribal Schools.

The cut off mentioned in this article are just the estimated one as it is based on the difficulty level of the CTET Paper and total number of candidates appearing for the exam. The candidates appeared in this exam claimed that the paper was easy to moderate level.

The official website to get more details on the exam and check the cut off marks released is https://ctet.nic.in/. Total number of questions candidates were able to appear on an average is 110-120 out of the total 150 questions.

CTET 2019: Cut-off & Passing Marks (Category-wise)

Name of the Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Passing Marks General 60% 90 out of 150 OBC/SC/ST 55% 82 out of 150

Candidates who will be able to score minimum of cut off marks will be given qualifying certificate for CTET 2019.

The examination was held separately for Paper I & II. Total number of questions asked were 150 and the time duration to complete the exam was 2.5 hours.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CTET Examination.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website of CTET for more updates and information.

Also read, CTET 2019 Exam Analysis.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_hzYCH5DSis?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

CTET December 2019 Paper 1 and Paper 2 Cut Off Marks Released on ctet.nic.in, Check Category Wise Cut Off was last modified:

Read More