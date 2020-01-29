SSC CGL 2019: Check Application Status on sscnwr.org

SSC CGL 2019

The application status for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier – 1 exam has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

SSC would conduct the recruitment examination from 02nd March 2020 to 11th March 2020. There would be 100 questions and total marks of the paper would be 100. It must also be noted that the board will have negative marking for each incorrect answer that is 0.50 marks will be deducted. Candidates who will clear the Tier 1 exam will be eligible for the next round of the selection process.

Process to check the status:

Candidates must need to follow the below mentioned steps to the status for the application:

Candidates must need to visit the official website of SSC.

There would be link to check the application status on the homepage.

Candidates should note that the new page will open after clicking the link.

Candidates would need to login with the credentials.

Status of the application would appear on the screen.

Candidates who have applied for the SSC CGL exam 2019 can check the application status from the official website which is www.sscnwr.org .

Examination:

It is advised that if the application for the candidate have been accepted then it is right time to gear up the preparation for the examination. Staff Selection Commission holds the competitive exam to hire for the various ministries, departments, government offices of India at Group B and C level posts.

Pay Scale:

Candidates who will hired with the recruitment process by SSC will be eligible to receive the salary in the range of Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 or Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 or Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400 which will depend on the post.

SSC has also released the list of the candidates whose application has been accepted. Rejected application would not appear on the list.

