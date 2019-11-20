CBSE Class 12th History Exam 2020: Clarification on Assessment Issued by the Board on cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 12th History Exam 2020

An important notice pertaining to the Class 12 History board examination has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of CBSE.

The board has already clarified that the project work and practical assessment of Class 12th history subject will be handled by an external examiner. This has been made clear in the official notification released recently.

Surprisingly, the board has missed to collect the examination fee for History practical tests during the fee collection process. The board was being contacted by teachers and students as various news going around regarding CBSE considering revising the internal and external examiners for various practical exams.

The official website to get latest updates on CBSE Class 12th 2020 board exam is http://cbse.nic.in/ .

Recently CBSE had mentioned that the Class 12th history practical exam will be scrutinised by the internal examiner which leads to the atonement of the confusion. The confusion raised due to the erroneous information released by CBSE in the CBSE Practical Examination list of subjects.

To avoid the confusion, the board has now released a corrigendum to the circular dated November 8, 2019 regarding the list of subjects having practical/ project/internal assessment for CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2020.

The notification clearly states that “The project work in the Class 12 History which would be examined by an external examiner”. Candidates are advised to consider this as the final statement by the CBSE to avoid any further confusion.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/videoseries?list=PL288CYSJbJhahGJb6VS5iHy_8qQRT2vLH" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

