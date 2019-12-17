BTSC Bihar Medical Officer 2019 Counselling Dates Released on btsc.bih.nic.in, From 18th Dec 2019 to 1st Jan 2020

BTSC Bihar Medical Officer 2019 Counselling Dates

The notification has been passed by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) announcing the Counseling Dates for Specialist & Medical Officer Posts. The respected candidates who have applied for the BTSC Bihar Medical Officer and Specialist Posts can check their Counseling Dates and other updates on the official website of the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC).

The recruitment drive was conducted for the total 6437 vacancies for Specialist and Medical Officer Posts supporting advertisement no-03/2019-16/2019. And out of a total of 6437 posts, there imply 2425 Medical Officer and 4012 Specialist Medical Officer Posts.

Counseling for the BTSC Bihar Medical Officer and Specialist Posts will be convoyed from 18 December 2019 in two innings daily i.e. tomorrow. The Counseling will continue till 01 January 2020 at the venue specified in the short notification. So please note that those aspirants who have applied for these posts shall check the schedule following their Roll Number and the discipline for which they have joined.

The candidates need to carry the essential documents as mentioned in the short notification. All the documents and their Verification is essential for the counseling process. Additionally, candidates should check the details of the documents to carry for the DV and Counseling round.

How to download?

Firstly, go to the official website, btsc.bih.nic.in.

Under the Circulars/Notice section available on the Main Page.

Select on the link BTSC Bihar Medical Officer Counseling Dates 2019 given on the Main-Page.

Once a New Window pops open where you will get the details of the Schedule for the same.

Make sure you take a print out of your schedule and save a copy for future reference.

The candidates are recommended to check the official website of the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) for further updates regarding the Specialist & Medical Officer and also keep themselves updated through our page.

