IBPS SO Prelims 2019 Exam Analysis; Check Exam Pattern and Difficulty Level here

IBPS SO Prelims 2019 Exam Analysis

The IBPS Specialist Officer SO Prelims Exam has been held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The exam was being held on 29th December 2019 in different shifts. Candidates appeared in this exam can check the complete analysis of the paper here.

The IBPS SO Prelims exam analysis is being done for all the subjects and for all the posts – Agriculture Field Officer, IT officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer, and Rajbahsha Adhikari.

The analysis is done in terms of the types of questions asked and difficulty level of the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2019. As per the sources, the overall difficulty level of the IBPS SO exam was Moderate. On an average, candidates made around 95- 115 good attempts.

The official website to get more details on IBPS SO 2019 prelims exam and further process needs to be done is https://www.ibps.in/.

IBPS SO Prelims Overall Exam Analysis 2019:

The analysis is being done for IT officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer and Rajbahsha Adhikari examinations.

Name of the Sections Total no. of MCQs Number of Good Attempts Difficulty Level of the question English Language 50 30 – 40 Easy – Moderate Reasoning 50 28 – 38 Moderate General & Banking Awareness/Quantitative Aptitude 50 25 – 32 Moderate Total 150 105 – 115 Moderate

The common sections for all the exams were English and Reasoning Ability; only the third section was different.

Exam Pattern:

The IBPS SO Question Paper 2019 had 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 125 total marks.

The duration of the exam was 2 hours with 40 minutes devoted to each section or subject separately.

Keep visiting the official website of IBPS for more updates and timely information on the IBPS SO 2019 examination.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IBPS SO Recruitment 2019

Also read, IBPS SO 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="IBPS SO 2019 Prelims | Exam Analysis and Asked Questions | 29 December 2019 - Shift 1" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VrvjKvT-HLk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

IBPS SO Prelims 2019 Exam Analysis; Check Exam Pattern and Difficulty Level here was last modified:

Read More