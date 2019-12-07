CTET Exam 2019, Check here for Exam Schedule and Time

The Central Teachers Eligibility Test is scheduled tomorrow, i.e. the 8th of December 2019. This examination is conducted to check the teaching eligibility as Primary and Elementary level schools in India.

EXAM SCHEDULE AND TIMING

The examination date for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 is scheduled on the 8th of December 2019

The time to reach the examination centre for Paper 1 is 8:00 AM and for Paper 2 is 12:30 PM

The distribution of the examination booklet and OMR sheet for Paper 1 is 9:15 AM and for Paper 2 is 1:45 PM

The time to break the seal of the booklet for Paper 1 is 9:25 AM and for Paper 2 is 1:55 AM

The closing time of the centre gates during Paper 1 is 9:30 AM and for Paper 2 is 2:00 PM

The time scheduled for marking the answers in the OMR sheet in case of Paper 1 is 9:30 AM, and for Paper 2 it is scheduled at 2:00 PM

Paper 1 of CTET exam will end at 12:00 PM, and Paper 2 will end at 4:30 PM

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR CTET EXAMINATION

Here are some important instructions that the candidates should consider and follow for the CTET Examination:

The candidates should make sure that they have downloaded the admit card and took a printout of it as without the admit cards the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The candidates should also make sure that they have properly checked the details on the admit card. They should ensure that the Roll Numbers, Name, Date of Birth etc. are correct. In case of any error, they should contact the concerned authorities as soon as possible.

The candidates are advised to visit their examination centre a day before the examination so that they do not get confused on the day of the examination. The candidates should also check the timing of the examination, so they reach the venue on time.

The candidates should carry these important things for the CTET examination:

A pen, pencil, printout of the admit card, original ID card, photocopy of the ID card

The candidates should not carry mobile phones, Bluetooth and other gadgets to the examination centre.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – CTET Recruitment 2019

Question: When will the CTET results be declared?

Answer: According to the latest notification, the CTET results will be out within 6 weeks after the examination date.

Question: How can I check the CTET results?

Answer: Candidates can check their results for CTET by visiting the website https://ctet.nic.in and logging in with the required credentials.

Question: How many times is CTET conducted in a year?

Answer: CTET is conducted twice every year.

Question: What is the mode of examination for CTET?

Answer: It is conducted in an offline mode, i.e. pen and paper.

