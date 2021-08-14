SPJIMR’s one-year full time PGPM programme | Last date to apply: August 15, 2021

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is a premier school of management and is ranked amongst the top B-schools in India. SPJIMR is noted for its unique pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the institute stand out for its distinctive path in management education.

SPJIMR offers the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) for working professionals, which is amongst the Top 5 One-Year MBA Programmes in India. PGPM is designed as a ‘Career Accelerator’ for executives with five years’ of work experience. It is an AICTE approved programme, having a one-year full time, residential component, preceded by a 3 month off campus blended web learning component. On successful completion of the programme, the participants are awarded a ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Executi

ve)’. The Programme offers an International Immersion with top ranked Global B-Schools where three credits of advanced specialisation courses are completed. The programme’s consistent placements has kept it in high repute.

Key Information:

Programme offers International Immersion with top ranked global b schools

Specializations offered: Business Analytics, Finance, Information Management, Marketing, Operations & Supply Chain.

100% placements for batch of 2020 | Highest salary: INR 30.06 LPA.

Innovative courses like DoCC (Development of Corporate Citizenship), Design Thinking (DT), Critical Thinking and Science of Spirituality offered to participants.

SPJIMR has adopted a practice-oriented approach that gets Industry leaders into classroom sessions.

PGPM Placements:

SPJIMR PGPM has consistently recorded excellent placements. The Class of 2020 was no exception. The batch saw participation from 74 companies, including many new companies. Know more about PGPM Placements.

Key highlights of SPJIM

R PGPM Placement 2020 are:

Average Salary hike: 95% over incoming

Highest Salary hike: 325% over incoming

Top Recruiters: Accenture, Deloitte, Dupont, Cognizant, Blue Yonder, Genpact, Edelweiss, Sapient, Schindler, Tata Consultancy Services, Udaan.

​PGPM Fees:

Compared to top IIMs, SPJIMR PGPM fee is highly affordable. PGPM Fees at SPJIMR is Rs. 20,50,000. This fee includes on campus accommodation and International Immersion.

PGPM Intake:

The approved intake as per AICTE for SPJIMR Mumbai one year PGPM is 180 seats. However, SPJIMR is highly selective in its intake. The current batch comprises 130 students.

Applications for SPJIMR’s PGPM can be made at: https://spjimr-pgpm.nopaperforms.com/. Last date for applying is 15th August 2021

Programme Architec

ture:

The programme comprises three months of blended web learning (off-campus) followed by 12 months of on-campus learning.

Semester-1 focusses on Foundation and General Management courses and non-classroom activities. Semester-2 will concentrate on the specialization based on your interests. International Immersion is an integral part of semester two. It gives candidates an opportunity to pursue advanced courses in the chosen area of specialization with a top global B-school. Post International Immersion, a participant has the option of choosing credit courses from an array of electives which equips him to align the learning with career objectives.

SPJIMR’s PGPM Admissions 2022:

Please note the important dates for admissions.

Important dates:

SPJIMR currently accepts CAT and GMAT scores only.

Eligibility Criteria for the Class of 2022:

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA awarded by any University incorporated by an Act of the central or state legislature in India. Minimum 5 years of relevant (full time) work experience as on October 8, 2021. Valid CAT or GMAT score (Can be submitted after the interview process till 31st Aug 2021) A consistent academic record

For further information or in case of queries feel free to call on +91 7045687955 or Email: admissionspgpm@spjimr.org

