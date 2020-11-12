Why is SPJIMR’s Global Management Programme (GMP) the preferred choice in comparison to an Indian MBA ?

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is a leading school of management located in the heart of India’s financial centre, Mumbai

SPJIMR’s Ranking 2020

With an AACSB accreditation, SPJIMR has been consistently ranked among the top five management institutions in India. For the second succesive year, it has been featured in the top 200 in the QS Global MBA rankings

SPJIMR is proud to have entered The Financial Times Global Rankings (FT rankings) which is considered the gold standard of global B-school rankings. It is indeed a feather in the cap for the institute with its 36th position.

Five Indian institutes make it to the coveted list of the world’s best Master in Management programs. They are:

IIM Ahmedabad: 20th

IIM Calcutta: 21st

SPJIMR and IIM Bangalore: Tied at 36th

About GMP

SPJIMR’s GMP connects with some of the premier business schools, globally. It teaches you how to think strategically, act effectively, and lead empathetically at a global platform, while driving growth and building a solid organizational culture.

In order to provide a synthesis of eastern ethos and western efficiency, SPJIMR provides a diversified learning experience through its GMP programme. The programme has its collaboration with top FT-ranked reputed European and US B-Schools to which provides a unique learning experience and a value proposition in line with your long-term global career aspirations. GMP partners with 3 B-Schools in Europe and 3 in the US. The programme provides exposure to general management courses, with a focus on electives to prepare participants for specializations at partner schools.

The benefits of SPJIMR’s GMP in comparison to an Indian MBA is as follows:

Employment opportunities:

After completion of the general management courses at SPJIMR’s GMP, studying in a renowned partner school like Brandeis International Business School (Boston), Robert H Smith School of Business (University of Maryland), School of Business at Stevens Institute of Technology (New Jersey),IESEG School of Management (Paris/Lille), EBS Business School (Frankfurt), and Nyenrode Business Universiteit (Amsterdam) have a large database of potential employers and opens a plethora of work opportunities, internationally. Around 85% of GMP alumni work in Europe and the US.

Some of the international recruiters of participants after they have completed their Masters from the partner schools include World Bank – Washington DC, Apple – California, Google – California, Amazon EU, Airbus – Toulouse, Royal DSM – Amsterdam; Barclays – London, Mercedes Benz – Stuttgart, Nissan Benelux, ING – Amsterdam, Decathlon – Lille, to mention a few.

Global Networking:

The networking in many ways will start at the university level, and that is one of the most significant benefits of doing SPJIMR’s GMP.

Diversity in faculty, peer learning and research:

After completion of SPJIMR’s GMP, you join a partner school’s following semester along with their ongoing batches, often comprising over 40 nationalities. Diversity in the form of faculty, peer learning, business environment and exposure to global corporate leaders and businesses make the difference in learning experience. Participants interested in academic research collaborate with SPJIMR and partner school faculty to publish or sometimes pursue further studies from the same partner school.

International experience:

Embarking on a global career with SPJIMR’s GMP, adds a differentiating factor to your resume and enhances your marketability multiple times.

Reduced cost and other benefits:

The collaboration with partner schools helps to maintain tuition fees at bay with added benefits like alumni network, buddy system with alumni, career support and internships that enhances employability opportunities.

Communication and Organizational Skills:

When you are out of your home country, and away from your countrymen, you evolve as a person and your communication skills improve in leaps and bounds. Along with independence, organizational skills come, too.

Admissions are open for January 2021 intake. The eligibility criteria is as follows:

A graduation degree in any discipline

A GMAT score [min 550] or GRE [min 300] or CAT or XAT [min 80 percentile]

Amongst the partnered US B schools, only UMD Smith School of Business has the requirement of language proficiency

A valid IELTS score of at least 7 or

TOEFL score of at least 100

Without a valid GRE/GMAT/CAT/XAT/IELTS/TOEFL score, you are still eligible to complete the GMP application form and apply as a deferred candidate. You need to submit the scores by 30th November 2020.

Both Freshers and candidates with valid work experience can apply.

Participant’s perspective on the above topic:

Why is SPJIMR’s Global Management Programme (GMP) the preferred choice in comparison to an Indian MBA?

“Since I have always dreamt about pursuing my masters in the US, I felt that the GMP program was the right choice for me. By joining this program, I got an opportunity to become a part of the SPJIMR family for a duration of 6 months. I kickstarted my journey at the GMP program from February 2020, and it has truly been an exhilarating journey. For the first one month, we got an opportunity to study within the campus but due to the COVID crisis, we continued our studies via the online mode. However, in spite of having classes online, the learning process was intense yet engaging. The subjects which are taught during the GMP program have truly given us a foundation about management and quantitative based subjects, and these learnings will surely enable us to have an edge over others who opt for studying abroad directly. Looking forward to the next step of the journey in the US”.

To apply to SPJIMR’s GMP programme, CLICK HERE.

Contact: 9820866719 / 9820618910

Email: gmp.admissions@spjimr.org

To know more about SPJIMR’s GMP, join [OFFICIAL] SPJIMR’s GMP [Global Management Programme] Admissions January 2021

